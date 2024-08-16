ETV Bharat / state

J&K Assembly Polls: Model Code Of Conduct Comes into Effect

The election to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases -- on September 18, 25 and October 1. With the announcement of schedule by the EC, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect.

Model Code Of Conduct Enforced Immediately For Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls
Logo of ECI (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Election Commission of India has announced that the Model Code of Conduct is now in effect, following the release of the assembly poll schedule for Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement issued, the Election Commission confirmed that the Model Code applies to all candidates, political parties, and the government in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Haryana. This regulation will oversee election-related activities and conduct in these regions.

The statement also clarified that the code extends to the Union Government with respect to any announcements or policy decisions impacting Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. The Election Commission has set the schedule for Jammu and Kashmir's assembly elections, which will take place in three phases: the first on September 18, the second on September 25, and the third on October 1. Results are expected to be announced on October 4.

Jammu and Kashmir has been governed by a Lieutenant Governor and a single advisor since August 5, 2019, following the BJP's withdrawal of support from the PDP-BJP administration in June 2018. The region was initially placed under President's Rule, which was extended after the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganization of the state into two Union Territories. This election marks a significant step towards restoring representative governance in the region.

