J&K Assembly Polls: Model Code Of Conduct Comes into Effect

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Election Commission of India has announced that the Model Code of Conduct is now in effect, following the release of the assembly poll schedule for Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement issued, the Election Commission confirmed that the Model Code applies to all candidates, political parties, and the government in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Haryana. This regulation will oversee election-related activities and conduct in these regions.

The statement also clarified that the code extends to the Union Government with respect to any announcements or policy decisions impacting Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. The Election Commission has set the schedule for Jammu and Kashmir's assembly elections, which will take place in three phases: the first on September 18, the second on September 25, and the third on October 1. Results are expected to be announced on October 4.

Jammu and Kashmir has been governed by a Lieutenant Governor and a single advisor since August 5, 2019, following the BJP's withdrawal of support from the PDP-BJP administration in June 2018. The region was initially placed under President's Rule, which was extended after the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganization of the state into two Union Territories. This election marks a significant step towards restoring representative governance in the region.

Read More