Mock Drills Across Delhi On Thursday, Friday

New Delhi: Mock drills will be conducted across the national capital at over 10 locations on Thursday and Friday, officials said, adding that they will be carried out by the Delhi Police among other agencies.

Aimed at assessing emergency response mechanisms and enhancing inter-agency coordination in the event of a terror strike, the drill is to validate the preparedness and coordination of various stakeholders, the official added.

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm, extend cooperation, and not fall for rumours or misinformation during the drills. The officer further noted that the mock drills will be closely monitored to ensure operational efficiency.