Mock Drill Brings Back Memories Of 1971 War To Residents In Bihar's Kishanganj

Kishanganj: Mock drills for war preparedness have brought back memories of the previous wars to many. It was in 1971 that the country was last at war when Pakistan was dismembered into two and Bangladesh was born.

Mock Drill Brings Back Memories Of 1971 War To Kishanganj Residents (ETV Bharat)

Recalling those days Prof Sajal Prasad, Head of the Department Hindi at Marwari College in Kishanganj, said, “We were very young and used to hide under tables whenever we heard sirens. Railway tracks had been blown up using mines and there had been serial blasts. The Pakistanis were eyeing Kishanganj.”

The veteran related that the targets of the Pakistani forces were Muktivahini cadres. They resorted to serial blasts in a single day to create terror among the Indians, Prof Sajal said.

Another witness to those days, Prakash Chandra Sah related that he had gone to watch a late night show at Indu talkies with two of his friends when a blast had occurred there.

“I lost consciousness when there was a loud explosion and later found myself in a hospital with a hand amputated. Several of my accomplices were also there,” he recalled.

Before the blast at Indu talkies the Pakistani forces had blown up the track between Khagda and Rampur causing a derailment. Probably the Pakistani spies had a tip off that a Military Special train was coming to Kishanganj.

Virendra Kumar Dubey remembered that he had reached the spot on a bicycle after coming to know about the derailment. Engine was dripping from the locomotive engine and the coal embers were being doused. This was a routine goods train.

“Two more anti-tank mines had been laid on the tracks. Since they had not been placed properly they did not detonate even after a passenger train passed over them. One of them was detected by a photographer who alerted the security personnel and both were diffused,” he said.

As the country prepared for another mock drill on Wednesday, the witnesses to the 1971 action said that they would see a scenario that had taken place 54 years ago when sirens were blown.

Professor Sajal Prasad said that Kishanganj is strategically located with the Nepal border at 104 km and China being just 200 km by air. At the time of 1971 war the East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) border was just 30 km from the town that was a base for Muktivahini guerrillas.

Talking about the blast at Indu talkies he said that his entire family including parents and siblings were sleeping in the same room that had a tin roof and a wooden door. “There was a loud noise at around 11 pm. We came to know about a blast at the cinema hall located just 300 metres from our house. We were told that some people had died while some had been injured,” he said while pointing out that the Bollywood film ‘Saawan Bhadon’ was being shown at the cinema hall at that time. On the request of Muktivahini cadres two rows of first class had been reserved that night. The Pakistani spies had come to know about this.

A time bomb had been placed under one of the chairs in the first class row of Indu Talkies in Kishanganj, Bihar during the 1971 India-Pakistan war (ETV Bharat)

The film had Navin Nischol and Rekha in the star cast. “A time bomb had been placed under one of the chairs in the first class row. Its detonation coincided with a time bomb going off in a car on the screen. The timing was set to coincide with the onscreen blast to confuse the people.

It was the next day that the people of Sudi locality were informed by the resident Gopal Prasad how the Muktivahini cadres had shown interest in watching the movie and 16 first class seats had been reserved for them.

“It was a mere coincidence that I had rushed along with the Muktivahini cadres to the site of the train derailment that had taken place between Rampur and Khagda a couple of hours before the show was to begin at Indu talkies. Our programme got cancelled and our lives were saved that day,” Gopal Prasad said.

Professor Sajal said that at the time of his birth the Sino-India war was going on which was followed by the 1965 Indo-Pak war. His childhood was marked by shadows of war.

“I was a student of Class 4 in Jagannath High School when during the 1971 war we used to see Indian fighter planes carrying out sorties. We used to see the rings of smoke when the jets passed,” he said.

Old timers disclosed that the administration had installed a siren on the roof of Manoranjan Club. This would be blown whenever any danger was sensed and people used to hide in their homes. At night this would be accompanied by a blackout resulting from disruption of power supply.

The blackouts were resorted to in order to prevent enemy planes from bombing civilian areas.

Professor Sajal Prasad recalled that people used to experience both fear and excitement those days. “We children were also giving moral support to the Muktivahini, The shop run by Prasann Lal Dada that was adjoining our house had a calendar with Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s picture. I used to get inspired by it and used to treat him as a real hero. I always saluted him.”

Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had aided the Muktivahini effort against the reign of terror unleashed by the Pakistani forces by military intervention that led to creation of Bangladesh after almost one lakh Pakistani troops were made to surrender by the Indian Army under the Chief of Army Staff Sam Manekshaw.

Senior journalist Sukhsagar Nath Sinha disclosed that the sirens would be blown at night daily at that time. “My younger brother was in the train in which there was a blast on Khagda bridge. A Pakistani was caught while he was trying to add poison to the water tank at Caltex Chowk.

Swapan Das who is retired as a clerk from Marwadi College disclosed how he along with his 21 accomplices had been instrumental in taking ration and other relief material to the border. He said that many youngsters from Kishanganj used to take relief up to Jagdal Gaon.

Wreckage from a blast by Pakistani forces during the 1971 India-Pakistan war in Bihar, (ETV Bharat)

On Wednesday Kishanganj along with five other districts of Bihar will once again witness the blowing of siren as a part of mock drill in the wake of Operation Sindoor carried out by Indian forces targeting Pakistani terror infrastructure and retaliation by the Pakistani forces along the border.

“Kishanganj lies close to the international border. We have been asked to increase vigil,” said Superintendent of Police Sagar Kumar.