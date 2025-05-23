Mob's Savage Fury: Royal Bengal Tiger Butchered In Assam Amidst Escalating Human-Animal Conflict

Golaghat/Kaziranga: A horrifying incident in the Bokakhat region of Assam's Golaghat district has exposed the brutal depths of human-animal conflict, culminating in the merciless killing and subsequent mutilation of an adult Royal Bengal tiger. Driven by fear and a disturbing lack of empathy, a mob of villagers armed with crude weapons hunted down and slaughtered the big cat, proceeding to sever its body parts in a gruesome display of savagery.

According to the forest department, the tragic event unfolded in Budhe Chapori, Bokakhat, Golaghat district, Assam. Forest officials confirmed that the leopard had been roaming the agricultural fields of No. 1 Pathari village in Dusutimukh under the Khumtai revenue circle for approximately a month. Panic erupted on Thursday morning when villagers spotted the Royal Bengal tiger, leading to a frenzied mob surrounding and attacking the terrified animal. The brutal assault resulted in the Royal Bengal tiger's immediate death at the scene.

The barbarity didn't end with the killing. Some villagers proceeded to carve away parts of the tiger's body – its flesh, tail, half of its front limbs, the claws from its hind legs, teeth, one ear, and its skin. Upon receiving news of the atrocity, forest department personnel rushed to the location. However, they were met with resistance from the agitated crowd and could only recover the Royal Bengal tiger's mangled remains after a tense standoff and in the presence of a magistrate. Later, the deceased animal has since been taken to the Golaghat Regional Forest Officer's office.

It is noteworthy that the tiger had been roaming several villages in the area for the past month. On March 24, a person named Gopinath Mili lost his life in a tiger attack in Chelek village of the same area. Following this, the tiger became the victim of an attack by a section of agitated people today.

According to the Forest Minister and the Forest Department, the department was not aware of the tiger's presence today. Forest Minister of Assam Chandra Mohan Patowary vehemently condemned the incident, stating, "While the fear of villagers upon sighting a roaming tiger is understandable, the act of killing the animal is utterly unacceptable. The people could have informed the forest department immediately. Our team could have tranquillised the tiger and relocated it safely to Kaziranga National Park or a zoo. This brutal killing is unjustified, and a thorough investigation has been launched. Strict action will be taken against the perpetrators."

Golaghat Regional Forest Officer Aihom Shyam echoed this outrage, stating, "The villagers killed the Royal Bengal tiger. By the time we were alerted and reached the location, thousands had already participated in its killing. We were helpless to save it. We have initiated an investigation, and our forest workers were even attacked by the mob when they tried to intervene, injuring three of them. The villagers have cut off its teeth, ears, paws, tail, meat, skin, and claws. The tiger was estimated to be nine to ten years old."

Pranab Doley of the Greater Kaziranga Land Rights Protection Committee has squarely blamed the forest department for the escalating human-animal conflict in the region. According to Doley, the department was informed about the tiger's presence and attacks, including the death of a man and a horse in the Chelek village on March 24, for over a month. However, he alleges that the forest department failed to take any proactive steps to remove the tiger from the area or ensure the safety of the villagers, ultimately contributing to the tragic and brutal outcome.

This horrific incident serves as a grim reminder of the volatile intersection between human encroachment and wildlife territories, and the capacity for extreme brutality when fear and ignorance prevail over compassion and responsible action.

The mutilation of the tiger, an innocent creature caught in this conflict, underscores a deeply disturbing aspect of human behaviour towards wildlife and demands urgent attention to conflict mitigation strategies and wildlife conservation efforts in the region.