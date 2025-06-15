Delhi: 100-Feet-Tall Mobile Tower Collapses In Safdarjung Enclave In Early Hours, None Injured

New Delhi: A 100-feet-tall mobile tower collapsed in gales and heavy rain at the B-2 block of Safdarjung Enclave, a posh locality in the capital city of Delhi, on Sunday morning. The accident happened at around 4 am when most of the people were in their homes. As no one was present on the road at the time of the incident, a major accident was averted.

Residents said that the mobile tower was installed without their permission. Initially, they were told that streetlights were being installed, but later a mobile tower came up there. Due to the fall of the tower, many trees and electricity wires in the area were damaged. "We had also protested to prevent the installation of this tower, but women police were called to remove us. They said that if this pole had fallen during the day, a major accident would have occurred," a resident said.

He further said that till 9 am, no officer or employee reached the spot, nor was any attempt made to remove the tower. As soon as the information of the incident was received, Aam Aadmi Party leader Somnath Bharti from Malviya Nagar reached the spot. He made serious allegations against the BJP government and said that all the departments in Delhi are under the BJP, yet such accidents are happening.

The local people said that they tried a lot to prevent the tower from being installed. Despite this, this tower was installed with no regard for their safety, they said. This tower came up over a drain.