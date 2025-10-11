ETV Bharat / state

‘Mobile Police Camps’ Help Flood Victims File Complaints For Lost Documents, Valuables In North Bengal

Alipurduar/Jalpaiguri: West Bengal Police have set up “Mobile Police Camps” across flood-hit areas of Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts of the state’s Northern region to help residents file complaints for documents lost in recent floods and landslides.

The initiative comes following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s directions to assist flood victims in recovering important documents, as many residents have lost papers, including Aadhaar, voter and ration cards, land deeds, and even jewellery, after incessant rains and landslides devastated several villages.

“With police stations located as far as 30 to 40 kilometres away, many victims couldn't reach us, so we thought of helping at their doorstep with mobile camps,” said police.

After the CM directive, the district police administration started visiting flood-affected areas to register complaints or record General Diary (GD) entries for lost items. “Our main duty is to stand by the people in times of disaster. These mobile camps have been set up so that citizens do not have to cross rivers or canals to reach the police station. We are committed to serving the common people in this time of crisis,” said Alipurduar Superintendent of Police Y. Raghuvanshi.