‘Mobile Police Camps’ Help Flood Victims File Complaints For Lost Documents, Valuables In North Bengal
The initiative comes following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s directions to assist flood victims in recovering important documents.
Published : October 11, 2025 at 8:09 PM IST
Alipurduar/Jalpaiguri: West Bengal Police have set up “Mobile Police Camps” across flood-hit areas of Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts of the state’s Northern region to help residents file complaints for documents lost in recent floods and landslides.
The initiative comes following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s directions to assist flood victims in recovering important documents, as many residents have lost papers, including Aadhaar, voter and ration cards, land deeds, and even jewellery, after incessant rains and landslides devastated several villages.
“With police stations located as far as 30 to 40 kilometres away, many victims couldn't reach us, so we thought of helping at their doorstep with mobile camps,” said police.
After the CM directive, the district police administration started visiting flood-affected areas to register complaints or record General Diary (GD) entries for lost items. “Our main duty is to stand by the people in times of disaster. These mobile camps have been set up so that citizens do not have to cross rivers or canals to reach the police station. We are committed to serving the common people in this time of crisis,” said Alipurduar Superintendent of Police Y. Raghuvanshi.
Raghuvanshi said the GD copies would help victims apply for reissuance of official documents. “For instance, a copy of the GD must be submitted to the Election Commission to obtain a new voter card or to local offices for new ration or land documents,” he said.
In Jalpaiguri, mobile camps have been opened in Nagrakata, Dhupguri and Mainaguri blocks, while in Alipurduar, they have been set up in areas under Kumargram and Alipurduar police stations. “More than 700 GDs were registered in Jalpaiguri and over 300 in Alipurduar on the first day. We expect the numbers to rise once immediate rehabilitation needs are met,” said an official.
Mainaguri police inspector Subal Ghosh said that they were entering GDs so that displaced people can get their documents back. “The flood victims are now focused on rebuilding their homes, but we will continue to assist them,” he said.
Flood victims have welcomed the initiative, saying that their entire house and all documents were washed away. “The police coming to our village has been a big relief,” said Bikash Mirha of Shalkumarhat.
Another resident, Meena Mirha, termed the move as encouraging. “We lost everything, including certificates, Aadhaar and ration cards. The police standing by us gave us big hope,” she said.
