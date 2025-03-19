ETV Bharat / state

Mobile Phone Explodes Inside Teenage Boy's Pant Pocket In Madhya Pradesh; His Private Parts Injured

The boy was returning home after buying vegetables when his phone suddenly exploded in his pant pocket leading to the accident.

Representational picture
Representational picture (File/ANI)
Published : Mar 19, 2025, 1:17 PM IST

Rajgarh: In a shocking incident reported from Madhya Pradesh, a mobile phone exploded inside the pockets of pants of a youth leaving him injured in his private parts in Sarangpur area of Rajgarh district on Tuesday.

According to the police, the 19-year-old youth, a roadside vendor by profession, was returning home on his motorcycle from the market after buying vegetables on Tuesday when the mobile phone kept in the pocket of his pants exploded near the toll tax in the vicinity of Nainwada village. With the blast, which also damaged his private parts, the victim fell down from the moving bike, due to which he suffered head injuries.

Passersby, who witnessed the blast, rushed to the spot and shifted the injured youth to Sarangpur Civil Hospital, where he was referred to Shajapur for specialised treatment.

Second-hand Mobile Phone
The victim's brother said that he had bought a second-hand mobile from a noted company a few days ago. According to Dr. Nayan Nagar of Sarangpur the young man's testicles have been injured due to the mobile blast. However, he is out of danger but his treatment is going on, he said.

Sarangpur police station in-charge Shakuntala Bamaniya said that she has not received a written complaint about the incident yet adding an investigation will be carried out once the complaint is received.

What Caused Mobile Phone Blasts?
According to experts, there can be many reasons for mobile blasts. The main reason is excessive heating of the mobile, due to which the battery overheats and blasts. Besides, use of an incompatible charger, overcharging and manufacturing defects can also cause mobile phone explosions.

