ETV Bharat / state

Mob Violence In Raebareli: 'Minor' Tractor Driver Thrashed In Front Of Police After Collision With Bike

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh): A tractor driver was mercilessly thrashed by locals in Kotwali area here after his vehicle hit a biker near Qila Bazar on Tuesday. The video of the incident has gone viral now.

The injured driver, a minor, was rushed to the district hospital with serious injuries in an unconscious state. One Mohammad Salim, who took him to the hospital, said the tractor hit a bike near the Joshiyana Bridge, following which a group of people on motorcycles chased the vehicle and intercepted it near a narrow lane ahead. Palpable tension prevailed as the mob caught hold of the driver and started thrashing him.

Receiving information, police rushed to the spot to pacify the irate locals. However, despite presence of police personnel, the locals turned violent and beat up the tractor driver, so badly that he lost consciousness while being on the seat. As soon as they realised their act was being recorded, they fled the scene.