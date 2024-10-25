ETV Bharat / state

UP: Mob Thrashes Motorcyclist, Torches His Bike After Alleged Kidnapping Of Class 3 Student

Maharajganj: An angry mob brutally thrashed a motorcyclist accused of kidnapping a class three student and set his bike on fire in Parsa Bujurga village here, police said on Friday.

The police detained the biker, Krishna Jaiswal, a resident of Rampur Kala village, and admitted him to the hospital for treatment of his injuries sustained during the beating, said an official.

According to the police, the student was heading home from school when Jaiswal allegedly forced her onto his bike, which he denied during interrogation, saying that the female student had asked him for a lift.

Locals alleged that the student's wit saved her from potential harm as she raised an alarm and bit Jaiswal's hand. “We heard her cries and rushed to help her. Jaiswal tried to escape, but we caught him,” said a resident.