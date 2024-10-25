ETV Bharat / state

UP: Mob Thrashes Motorcyclist, Torches His Bike After Alleged Kidnapping Of Class 3 Student

The incident happened near Parsa Bujurg village of Shyamdeurwa police station area when the girl was going home from school after school.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Maharajganj: An angry mob brutally thrashed a motorcyclist accused of kidnapping a class three student and set his bike on fire in Parsa Bujurga village here, police said on Friday.

The police detained the biker, Krishna Jaiswal, a resident of Rampur Kala village, and admitted him to the hospital for treatment of his injuries sustained during the beating, said an official.

According to the police, the student was heading home from school when Jaiswal allegedly forced her onto his bike, which he denied during interrogation, saying that the female student had asked him for a lift.

Locals alleged that the student's wit saved her from potential harm as she raised an alarm and bit Jaiswal's hand. “We heard her cries and rushed to help her. Jaiswal tried to escape, but we caught him,” said a resident.

Once Jaiswal was caught, the mob started beating him and set his bike ablaze.

CCTV Footage Goes Viral (Special Arrangement)

As soon as the information of the incident was received, a police team led by Parataval Police Incharge Manish Patel reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media, which is being reviewed by the police.

SHO of Shyamdeurwa Police Station, Abhishek Singh said that on the complaint of the student's father, a case of kidnapping has been registered against Jaiswal. He said further action would be taken based on the investigation.

