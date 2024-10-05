ETV Bharat / state

Mob Pelts Stones At Amravati Police Station Demanding Action Against Hindu Seer

Amravati (Maharashtra): Angry mob pelted stones at Nagpuri Gate police station in Maharashtra's Amravati city on Friday night in protest against objectionable remarks made by a Hindu seer against Prophet Mohammad.

The incident took place at around 11 pm when a group of people went to the police station to protest against cops for not accepting their complaint against Dasna Devi Temple Mahant Yati Narsinghanand of Uttar Pradesh. The group started pelting stones prompting police to resort to a lathi-charge.

It was learnt that the group had gone to Nagpuri Gate police station on Friday afternoon to file a complaint against Narsinghanand over his "objectionable statement" against Prophet Mohammad. However, police did not accept their complaint on the ground that the case pertained to Uttar Pradesh.

Angry at police for not accepting their complaint, people gathered in the area at around 10 pm and marched towards Nagpuri Gate police station. They stormed into the building together. After which, police agreed to register a case but the crowd suddenly started pelting stones at them.

Some police vehicles parked in the premises were also vandalised. Additional police force rushed to Nagpuri Gate police station to bring the situation under control.