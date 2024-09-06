ETV Bharat / state

Mob lynching in Bihar: Two Suspected Goat Thieves Tied To Tree, Beaten Up; One Dies

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Angry mob tied two youths to a tree and thrashed them suspecting them to be goat thieves. They were taken to a hospital where one died during treatment. Police said investigations are underway.

Family members of the youths (ETV Bharat Photo)

Begusarai (Bihar): In a yet another mob lynching incident, one man was killed and another sustained severe injuries after being allegedly beaten up suspecting them to be goat thieves in Bihar's Begusarai district, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Mohit Kumar (20), a resident of Veerpur police station area and the injured is Rahul Kumar.

After the incident, a severely injured Mohit told ETV Bharat, "There were around eight to nine people. We were on a bike when we tripped over a goat and fell. People thought we were goat thieves and started thrashing us". He later died during treatment in the hospital.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway. Police said two youths were allegedly trying to steal a goat when villagers raised an alarm. Fearing being caught, both of them started running and the villagers chased them. After a while, an angry mob caught them and tied the duo to a tree and thrashed them, they added.

"After being informed, police took the duo to the hospital and one died during treatment. The other youth is undergoing treatment. DSP-2 is investigating the matter and action will be taken accordingly," Ramesh Prasad Singh, DSP, headquarters said.

Mohit's family reached the hospital after hearing about their son's death. They told police that he used to study in Bengaluru.

Rahul's family members said that they were riding a bike when they collided with a goat. Villagers suspected them to be goat thieves and thrashed them after tying them to a tree.

"This morning the police received information that two bike-borne youths were stealing a goat. When villagers chased the bike, it collided with a culvert and the duo fell down. After which, villagers caught them and thrashed them after tying them to a tree," Singh said adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

