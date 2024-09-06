ETV Bharat / state

Mob lynching in Bihar: Two Suspected Goat Thieves Tied To Tree, Beaten Up; One Dies

Begusarai (Bihar): In a yet another mob lynching incident, one man was killed and another sustained severe injuries after being allegedly beaten up suspecting them to be goat thieves in Bihar's Begusarai district, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Mohit Kumar (20), a resident of Veerpur police station area and the injured is Rahul Kumar.

After the incident, a severely injured Mohit told ETV Bharat, "There were around eight to nine people. We were on a bike when we tripped over a goat and fell. People thought we were goat thieves and started thrashing us". He later died during treatment in the hospital.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway. Police said two youths were allegedly trying to steal a goat when villagers raised an alarm. Fearing being caught, both of them started running and the villagers chased them. After a while, an angry mob caught them and tied the duo to a tree and thrashed them, they added.

"After being informed, police took the duo to the hospital and one died during treatment. The other youth is undergoing treatment. DSP-2 is investigating the matter and action will be taken accordingly," Ramesh Prasad Singh, DSP, headquarters said.