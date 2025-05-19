ETV Bharat / state

Mob Lynches Two In Bihar After They Shot And Injured Two Grocery Store Owners

One of the injured grocery store owners suffered bullet injury in his belly and is battling for his life at a private hospital in Begusarai

Mob Lynches Two In Bihar After They Shot And Injured Two Grocery Store Owners
Representational image.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 19, 2025 at 9:17 AM IST

Patna: An angry mob lynched two alleged robbers after they shot and injured two brothers while trying to loot their grocery store in Samastipur district of Bihar late on Sunday evening.

One of the injured grocery store owners suffered a bullet injury in his belly and is battling for his life at a private hospital in Begusarai, the other was injured in his leg and is out of danger now.

The incident occurred at a shop located along the Sardarganj – Keota road under Dalsinghsarai police station area in the district. According to the police, three to four people on motorcycles arrived at around 8 pm and tried to loot the store. The two brothers – Abhishek Anand and Anurag Anand – manning the shop resisted them. Abhishek was shot in his belly, while a bullet hit Anurag in his leg.

The gunshots attracted the attention of locals and they ran towards the store. The accused tried to flee, but two of them were caught and severely thrashed. The police later reached the place of occurrence and recovered the bodies.

“One or two culprits managed to escape the violent mob, while two others were lynched. One of the killed persons has a bullet injury as well. The dead bodies have been sent for postmortem,” Samastipur superintendent of police (SP) Ashok Mishra said.

Mishra added that the matter was being investigated from all angles to find out the exact reason behind the incident. The police are trying to identify the deceased. They are also trying to ascertain who shot one of them and why.

