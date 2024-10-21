Mob Kills One Over Suspicion Of Theft In Gujarat

Vadodara: A 21-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob while another sustained injuries when a mob attacked them over the suspicion of theft by Friday night, police said. Police officials said that three policemen, who tried to stop the mob, during the assault were also injured.

Police said that for the past few days at night, people have been shouting, 'Thief came, thief came. ' Amidst this rumour, people thought the three men, who went out for tea were thieves and the mob attacked the trio. During the attack, one succeeded in running away, one was critically injured and one died on the spot.

The injured has been identified as Imran Tiliyawala while Sehbaaz Khan Salim Khan Pathan lost his life during the mob attack and Sahil Sajid Shaikh managed to escape.

A case was registered against 300 people. Police said that Akram, Shahbaz and Shaikh had stolen a bike from the Ajva road on Friday and a case was registered against them.

Police said that the three were hardened criminals, previously booked under the Prevention of Anti-social Activities (PASA) Act. They were in the Warasiya area to allegedly attempt a housebreak, police said.

Panna Momaya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 4, Vadodara, said, "When the locals questioned the men, they tried to run… it appeared that they had actually entered the area with the intention to commit theft. The mob caught them and brutally assaulted them. We also recovered a bag of weapons that were allegedly used for breaking open locks to commit housebreaks.