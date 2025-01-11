ETV Bharat / state

Mob Destroys Assam Rifles Makeshift Camp In Manipur's Kamjong District

Tensions escalated on Saturday when the Assam Rifles jawans allegedly barred transportation of timber intended for the construction of houses in Kasom Khullen.

Mob Destroys Assam Rifles Makeshift Camp In Manipur's Kamjong District
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 11, 2025, 10:19 PM IST

Imphal: A mob on Saturday stormed and destroyed a makeshift camp of the Assam Rifles in Manipur's Kamjong district over alleged harassment and restrictions on transportation of timber, officials said.

The members of the group that attacked the camp in the Hongbei area belonged to the Kasom Khullen block of the Naga majority district. Tensions escalated on Saturday when the Assam Rifles jawans allegedly barred transportation of timber intended for the construction of houses in Kasom Khullen, officials said.

Assam Rifles personnel used tear gas shells and fired in the air to disperse the protesters, they said. The mob later destroyed the makeshift camp of the paramilitary force and demanded that they be removed from the area. No casualty was reported in the melee.

The Assam Rifles is one of the central forces that were deployed in various parts of Manipur which has been in the grip of ethnic violence between Kukis and Meiteis, that left over 250 people killed and thousands homeless since May 2023.

Imphal: A mob on Saturday stormed and destroyed a makeshift camp of the Assam Rifles in Manipur's Kamjong district over alleged harassment and restrictions on transportation of timber, officials said.

The members of the group that attacked the camp in the Hongbei area belonged to the Kasom Khullen block of the Naga majority district. Tensions escalated on Saturday when the Assam Rifles jawans allegedly barred transportation of timber intended for the construction of houses in Kasom Khullen, officials said.

Assam Rifles personnel used tear gas shells and fired in the air to disperse the protesters, they said. The mob later destroyed the makeshift camp of the paramilitary force and demanded that they be removed from the area. No casualty was reported in the melee.

The Assam Rifles is one of the central forces that were deployed in various parts of Manipur which has been in the grip of ethnic violence between Kukis and Meiteis, that left over 250 people killed and thousands homeless since May 2023.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAKESHIFT CAMP IN MANIPUR KAMJONGMANIPUR ASSAM RIFLES CAMP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.