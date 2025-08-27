Mob Attacks Dalit Couple In Bihar Over Witchcraft Allegations And Kills Husband

By Sunil Kumar

Nawada: A mob accused an elderly Dalit couple of practicing witchcraft, tortured them for hours, and killed the husband in Bihar’s Nawada district on Tuesday night. The police have arrested 16 people in connection with it so far.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning after the police arrived at the scene of crime, took the body of the deceased identified as one Gaya Manjhi, in its custody and sent it for postmortem. His injured wife has been admitted to a nearby community health centre (CHC) for treatment. The victims were residents of Panchu Garh Musahri, which is a locality of the Musahar (rat-eater) caste, considered among the most downtrodden among the Dalits. It comes under the Hisua police station area.

“We got information that the villagers have attacked a couple, killed the husband, and were taking the wife to burn her alive. We found the man dead and the woman injured. We also came to know that they were branded as 'dayan' (witch)," Hisua sub-inspector Rupa Kumari said.

"We have arrested 16 people till now for their alleged involvement in the incident. Further investigations and raids are going on," she added. Rupa further said that the allegation of practicing witchcraft was the reason that the heads of the deceased, as well as, his wife were partially tonsured. Lime was also rubbed on the shaved part of their pate, police said.

According to the police officials, the incident occurred on Tuesday night as a mob of local villagers caught the couple, thrashed and paraded them on the streets, partially shaved their heads and made them drink urine. They were also made to wear garlands of shoes and slippers. The villagers were planning to burn the dead person and his injured wife at the local cremation ground when the police arrived.