ETV Bharat / state

MNS Is Being Used As A Pawn Against Thackery’s Shiv Sena: Raut

Sanjay Raut said the MNS was being used to weaken the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray.

MNS Is Being Used As A Pawn Against Thackery’s Shiv Sena: Raut
File photo of Sanjay Raut (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 42 minutes ago

Mumbai: Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was being used to weaken the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray. The Sena (UBT) leader was responding to a reporter's question here about BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar meeting MNS chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence earlier in the day.

The BJP wanted to form an alliance with the MNS before the assembly elections, but its ally Eknath Shinde, head of the rival Shiv Sena and then Maharashtra chief minister, opposed the idea, Raut claimed. "MNS is being used as a pawn against Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena. It is against the very spirit of Maharashtra,” he added.

Raj Thackeray, Bal Thackeray's nephew, parted ways with his uncle's party after falling out with cousin Uddhav and founded the MNS in 2006. The MNS had declared support to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, though it contested independently during the assembly polls that followed. The party's stand could be crucial in the coming elections to the Mumbai civic body.

Raut, meanwhile, also criticised the Election Commission of India, claiming there was a "scam" in EVMs. The BJP hijacked the Election Commission and manipulated the electoral process, he alleged, referring to alleged instances of EVM tampering in Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi which the EC has denied.

On the controversial ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal, Raut termed it as the first step towards consolidating power in the hands of "one party and one leader." He also alleged that the accused in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case in Maharashtra's Beed district were being shielded by those in power.

Mumbai: Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was being used to weaken the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray. The Sena (UBT) leader was responding to a reporter's question here about BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar meeting MNS chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence earlier in the day.

The BJP wanted to form an alliance with the MNS before the assembly elections, but its ally Eknath Shinde, head of the rival Shiv Sena and then Maharashtra chief minister, opposed the idea, Raut claimed. "MNS is being used as a pawn against Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena. It is against the very spirit of Maharashtra,” he added.

Raj Thackeray, Bal Thackeray's nephew, parted ways with his uncle's party after falling out with cousin Uddhav and founded the MNS in 2006. The MNS had declared support to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, though it contested independently during the assembly polls that followed. The party's stand could be crucial in the coming elections to the Mumbai civic body.

Raut, meanwhile, also criticised the Election Commission of India, claiming there was a "scam" in EVMs. The BJP hijacked the Election Commission and manipulated the electoral process, he alleged, referring to alleged instances of EVM tampering in Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi which the EC has denied.

On the controversial ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal, Raut termed it as the first step towards consolidating power in the hands of "one party and one leader." He also alleged that the accused in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case in Maharashtra's Beed district were being shielded by those in power.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MNSSHIV SENASANJAY RAUT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.