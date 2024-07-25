'Will Fight 200 To 250 Seats': MNS Chief Raj Thackeray To Go Solo In Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Mumbai(Maharashtra): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday announced his intention to contest 200 to 250 seats independently in the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra.

In a sharp criticism of the state's administration, Thackeray challenged the financial feasibility of the Mahayuti alliance's plans. He remarked, "The Maharashtra government lacks the funds to repair potholes. How will they find the money for 'Laadli Behen' and 'Laadla Bhai'?"

He further commented on the internal conflicts within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), saying, "If both Laadla Bhai and Behen were happy together, then the party wouldn't have split."

Highlighting the confusion within the current political landscape, Thackeray stated, "One could not make out which MLA is in which party. In upcoming polls, there will be a rumble fight amongst these parties."

Thackeray also addressed speculations of defections within his party. "I heard some of them from my party also want to join someone. I lay a red carpet for them. They can go immediately," he declared. "Some candidates will be ready to extort money from other parties. This will not be tolerated. Tickets will be given only based on credibility and winnability," he asserted.

In preparation for the upcoming elections, Thackeray revealed that the MNS has been conducting surveys across districts. "There is a trend of surveys these days. So even I had appointed 4 to 5 members for each district to conduct surveys. They spoke to the prominent people and journalists in these areas. Now this team will come again for a second round to talk to you. Give them genuine feedback," he urged.

Thackeray announced that he will begin a Maharashtra tour starting August 1 to engage in detailed discussions with party workers and supporters. "We will fight 200 to 250 seats in upcoming assembly polls. At any cost, I want to make my party worker sit in power. I want you to work hard for the upcoming polls," he said. In the 2019 Assembly election, the MNS only won 1 seat. During the recent Lok Sabha polls the MNS supported the BJP.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held later this year with the tenure of the current state assembly ending in 2024. However, the Election Commission of India has yet to announce the dates.

In the recent parliamentary elections, Congress emerged as the largest party in the state, with 13 Lok Sabha MPs, and along with Shiv Sena UBT's 9 and the NCP (Pawar)'s 8 MPs, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) won 30 seats out of the total number of 48 constituencies in Maharashtra.