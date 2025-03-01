ETV Bharat / state

MMRC Holds Trial On Acharya Atrey Chowk-Cuffe Parade Stretch Of Underground Metro Rail Line

Mumbail: A trial was conducted on a 10.99-kilometre stretch from Acharya Atrey Chowk to Cuffe Parade on the city's first underground metro rail network, with officials saying commissioning of services would take place by July 20 this year.

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), in a release, said it had achieved a "historic milestone" with this trial, adding that it demonstrated the readiness of key infrastructure elements, including rolling stock, tracks, and civil works.

"The arrival of train trial at Cuffe Parade, covering a 10.99 km stretch from Acharya Atrey Chowk to Cuffe Parade, marks a crucial step toward the commissioning of Phase 2B," the release stated.