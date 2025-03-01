ETV Bharat / state

MMRC Holds Trial On Acharya Atrey Chowk-Cuffe Parade Stretch Of Underground Metro Rail Line

The underground metro rail, covers a 10.99 km stretch from Acharya Atrey Chowk to Cuffe Parade, marking a key step for Phase 2B commissioning.

By PTI

Published : Mar 1, 2025, 7:37 AM IST

Mumbail: A trial was conducted on a 10.99-kilometre stretch from Acharya Atrey Chowk to Cuffe Parade on the city's first underground metro rail network, with officials saying commissioning of services would take place by July 20 this year.

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), in a release, said it had achieved a "historic milestone" with this trial, adding that it demonstrated the readiness of key infrastructure elements, including rolling stock, tracks, and civil works.

"The arrival of train trial at Cuffe Parade, covering a 10.99 km stretch from Acharya Atrey Chowk to Cuffe Parade, marks a crucial step toward the commissioning of Phase 2B," the release stated.

MMRC managing director Ashwini Bhide said, "Train trials for Phase 2A from Dharavi to Acharya Atrey Chowk are in full swing, and simultaneously, we have successfully initiated train movement from Acharya Atrey Chowk to Cuffe Parade.

We are committed to commissioning the entire line by July 2025." Out of the total 33.5 km stretch of Metro line-3, also called Aqualine, a 12.69 km section from Aarey JVLR to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) began operations on October 7 last year.

