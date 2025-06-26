Five Tigers Found Dead In Karnataka's MM Hills Sanctuary, Forest Officials Suspect Poisoning Could Be Cause Of Death

Bengaluru: Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre ordered a probe into the death of five tigers, a mother and four cubs, in the M M Hills Wildlife Sanctuary's Hoogyam range, about 110km south of Bengaluru. The forest officials have suspected that these tigers have been poisoned.

"As per the preliminary reports, we have got the information that poisoning is suspected to be the cause of the death. A high level enquiry under the leadership of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests has been ordered to find the truth," Khandre said.

This is the first such incident, according to sources in the Forest Department, where five tigers have been killed in a single episode.

With 563 tigers Karnataka has the second highest number of big cats in the country after Madhya Pradesh. "This shows Karnataka has best tiger preservation practices. Despite that five tigers have died in a single day which is very painful," Khandre added.

He said officials have been directed to visit the spot and find out the reason for these deaths. "In case any negligence on the part of the forest staff is found, strict action will be initiated against them," he said, adding that PCCF has been asked to submit a report in three days.

According to forest department, the minister has issued instructions to the Additional Chief Secretary and the Chief Wildlife Warden of the department, stating that the government is taking the deaths of five tigers very seriously and has directed that action be taken against those found guilty.

