MLAs Sayantika Banerjee, Reyat Hossain In Crisis Over Oath; Bengal Governor Warns Of Fine

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

In a letter, Governor CV Ananda Bose said that the swearing-in of TMC MLAs, Reyat Hussain and Sayantika Banerjee, is unconstitutional. If they participate in the Assembly session without taking oath in the correct manner then they may be fined Rs 500 per day, the letter warned.

MLAs Sayantika Banerjee, Reyat Hossain In Crisis Over Oath; Bengal Governor Warns Of Fine
TMC MLAs Reyat Hussain and Sayantika Banerjee with agriculture minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay (in middle) (ETV Bharat Photo)

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday warned of imposing fines on the two Trinamool Congress MLAs who were administered oath by Speaker Biman Banerjee, terming their swearing-in as "unconstitutional".

The Speaker had convened a special session of the Legislative Assembly for the swearing-in of two MLAs, Reyat Hussain and Sayantika Banerjee, who won the bye-elections from Bhagbangola and Baranagar seats respectively.

Biman Banerjee had administered the oath and they were sworn in as per Section V of Chapter II of the Rule Book of the Legislative Assembly.

In a letter issued by Bose on Monday, the oath taken by the two MLAs has been termed unconstitutional. The letter has been sent via mail.

The letter has clearly stated that in no way can the Section V of Chapter II of the Rule Book go beyond the powers of the Governor. In this case, two MLAs can be fined for disobeying the instructions of the Raj Bhavan, it stated.

They have been informed about the action that can be taken against them by mentioning a total of 37 issues. At the same time, it has been informed that if they participate in the Assembly session without taking the oath in the correct manner, they may have to pay a fine of Rs 500 per day.

As a result, the two Trinamool MLAs immediately went to the Speaker after receiving the letter. Both have sought Bandopadhyay's intervention.

