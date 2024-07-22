ETV Bharat / state

MLAs Sayantika Banerjee, Reyat Hossain In Crisis Over Oath; Bengal Governor Warns Of Fine

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday warned of imposing fines on the two Trinamool Congress MLAs who were administered oath by Speaker Biman Banerjee, terming their swearing-in as "unconstitutional".

The Speaker had convened a special session of the Legislative Assembly for the swearing-in of two MLAs, Reyat Hussain and Sayantika Banerjee, who won the bye-elections from Bhagbangola and Baranagar seats respectively.

Biman Banerjee had administered the oath and they were sworn in as per Section V of Chapter II of the Rule Book of the Legislative Assembly.

In a letter issued by Bose on Monday, the oath taken by the two MLAs has been termed unconstitutional. The letter has been sent via mail.

The letter has clearly stated that in no way can the Section V of Chapter II of the Rule Book go beyond the powers of the Governor. In this case, two MLAs can be fined for disobeying the instructions of the Raj Bhavan, it stated.