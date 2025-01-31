Roorkee Firing Case: MLA Umesh Kumar Detained Ahead Of Brahmin Samaj Meeting In Haridwar

Haridwar/Doiwala: The firing controversy between independent MLA Umesh Kumar and former legislator Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion continues to intensify, keeping the Haridwar police on high alert. Amid rising tensions, police detained MLA Umesh Kumar in Doiwala ahead of a meeting announced by Brahmin Samaj today at his office, officials said.
“To prevent any untoward incidents, heavy security has been deployed at every nook and corner leading to Umesh Kumar’s office,” officials added. However, Kumar has condemned the police action. Meanwhile, a large police force has been stationed at Doiwala police station, tightening security measures.
“Detaining me in the name of maintaining law and order is unfair. I only wanted to present my case peacefully. The administration must not act in this manner. While the police are doing their job, I am doing mine," said Kumar, while condemning the police action.
“The meeting had already been called off, but the information failed to reach the attendees in time,” Kumar clarified, while urging to maintain the sanctity of the Devbhoomi.
Know About The Controversy
The dispute between Kumar and Champion erupted after a social media feud escalated into a firing incident. On the night of January 25, Kumar reached Champion’s residence in Landaura, openly challenging him in a viral video. Allegations suggest that he waved a pistol during the incident.
In retaliation, on January 26, Champion and his supporters allegedly stormed Kumar’s office and fired indiscriminately, a moment that has been captured in another viral video.
The incident led to a police case against both leaders, with Champion being sent to judicial custody, while Kumar was released on bail. The decision has sparked outrage among Champion’s supporters.
Champion’s Supporters Anguished
Following Champion’s arrest, the Gujjar community organised a Mahapanchayat, demanding his immediate release while pushing for additional charges against MLA Kumar. Despite Champion’s appeal to postpone the gathering, a large crowd gathered outside his residence, voicing their support for his release.
