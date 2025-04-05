Case Against 12 Including MLA's Uncle For Scuffle With During Eviction Drive In Rajasthan's Dholpur

Dholpur: Police have registered a case against a dozen people including Rajakheda MLA Rohit Bohra's uncle Pradeep Bohra for their alleged involvement in a scuffle with District Collector Srinidhi BT during an eviction drive at the city's Dakkhana Square on Friday night.

The police raided the MLA's bunglow and detained Pradeep along with five others on Saturday. The MLA's supporters protested the police action and gathered outside Nihalganj police station. Rohit asked traders of the city to down their shutters as a mark of protest.

Sanitation Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary had registered a criminal case against about a dozen people including Pradeep after the incident. After the case was registered, SP Sumit Meharda reached the MLA's bungalow along with a police contingent. Pradeep and five others were detained from the bungalow and they are being interrogated.

Srinidhi along with local administration officials had been to Dakkhana square at around 9 pm on Friday night to remove encroachments including those in front of the MLA's bungalow. As the team was preparing to pull down the illegal structures with a bulldozer, Pradeep along with his supporters reached the spot and created a ruckus. As the collector tried to reason with Pradeep and his supporters, the latter grabbed him by the collar and manhandled him. As Meharda reached the spot, Pradeep and the others entered the MLA's bungalow. The administration team then went on with its task and removed the encroachments.

Srinidhi said illegal encroachments have been causing issues like waterlogging in various localities of the city. He said the administration has started a drive to remove encroachments from the city as part of it, he had been to Dakkhana Square. Srinidhi said some locals opposed the drive and pushed him around even as he tried to explain the motive of the exercise.