MLA Poaching: Delhi Police Serve Notice to AAP's Minister Atishi

New Delhi: A team of Delhi Police Crime Branch officials reached the residence of Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi Police and served notice in connection with Aam Aadmi Party's allegation against BJP "of trying to buy AAP MLAs".

As per sources, Atishi who was not at home, directed her camp office officials to receive notice from Delhi Police Crime Branch officials, who are present at her residence.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister's Office had received summons from Delhi Police and an official receiving for which was also given to cops.

Meanwhile, a police source said that the Crime Branch has sought a reply to the notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvjnd Kejriwal in three days.

Sources said that the team also asked Kejriwal to provide evidence in the matter.

On Friday, besides Kejriwal's residence, the Crime Branch team also went to AAP Minister Atishi's residence to serve a notice. However, the notices were not accepted at either location.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva had said that the saffron party welcomes reports of Crime Branch launching an inquiry into AAP's allegations of the BJP "luring" AAP MLAs.

The Delhi BJP had filed a complaint on January 30, stating that it has made no such offer to AAP MLAs, while demanding a police inquiry into Kejriwal's allegations.

Sachdeva had said that the Crime Branch has served a notice to Kejriwal, and he should either submit evidence to support his allegations or be prepared to face criminal proceedings. (With Agency Inputs)

More to follow