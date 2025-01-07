ETV Bharat / state

Will Support Congress-Led UDF In Opposing Kerala Forest Act Amendments: Anvar

Malappuram: The independent MLA P V Anvar on Tuesday alleged the amendments proposed by the left government in Kerala to the state's Forest Act as "dangerous" and "anti-people" and said he would stand with the Congress-led UDF in opposing it.

Anvar requested the UDF to oppose the Forest Act amendment Bill and focus on working for the tribals and those living in the hilly areas of the state, saying that it would help the opposition to come back to power.

The MLA, at a press conference here, said that if the UDF leadership stands with him on the issue, he will back them completely. At the same time, he also said that it was up to the opposition to decide whether they want to include him in their front.

"I am raising this issue for the people. That is why I gave up my position in the LDF," he added. His remarks came after he was released from Thavanur Central Jail on Monday following his arrest in a case relating to charges of vandalising the District Forest Office (DFO) here.

The MLA was arrested on Sunday for allegedly vandalising the forest office following a protest over the death of a tribal man in an elephant attack in this north Kerala district.

On Tuesday, he claimed he was arrested over his recent remarks that some leaders and workers of the ruling CPI(M) in the state will leave the party and join the UDF.

He also thanked the Congress and IUML leaders who had spoken out against his arrest. Anvar further claimed that the proposed amendments to the Forest Act were "dangerous" as they aimed to increase the powers of the forest officials "tenfold".