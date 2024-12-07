ETV Bharat / state

If We Join TMC, We Will Have To Take 'Strong Anti-Communist Stand': MLA Anvar

P V Anvar, with whom CPI(M) cut ties, said that if his collective takes strong anti-communist stand in Kerala, CM Vijayan will be responsible.

By PTI

Thiruvananthapuram: P V Anvar, independent MLA from Nilambur assembly constituency in Kerala, on Saturday said that if his social collective -- Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK) -- joins the Trinamool Congress (TMC) then "a strong anti-communist stand" will be taken in the southern state.

Anvar, with whom the CPI(M) has cut ties, said that if his collective takes a strong anti-communist stand in Kerala, it will be Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who will be responsible for that. He said that if his collective joins TMC then it will become both anti-fascist and anti-communist. "We will have to take a stand similar to that of TMC if we join them. They are both anti-fascist and anti-communist. So, we will have to take a strong anti-communist stand.

"We will then see whom it will harm and whom it will benefit. I will not be responsible for that. Pinarayi Vijayan will be responsible for that," he said. Anvar, with whom the CPI(M) cut ties after his corruption allegations against the Left party, Vijayan and some of his close confidants, has been reportedly in discussions with the TMC to make his collective a part of it.

His reported move to ally with the TMC comes in the wake of his efforts to join the Congress-led UDF and the DMK in Tamil Nadu did not bear fruit.

