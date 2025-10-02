ETV Bharat / state

MLA KP Mohanan Confronted By Protesters Over Garbage Issue in Kariyad; Legislator Downplays It

The confrontation stems from a long-standing public outcry over a dialysis centre named Thanal, located near the Kariyad Puthussery Church. Locals have been protesting against the facility for more than two and a half years, alleging that waste from the centre is being discharged improperly, contaminating drinking water sources in the area.

Kannur: Tensions flared in Kariyad, Peringathur, on Thursday after Koothuparamba MLA KP Mohanan was confronted and allegedly attacked by local residents and members of a protest committee during a public event. The incident occurred when the MLA arrived to inaugurate the Kariyad Anganwadi.

Residents claim that despite repeated complaints and demonstrations, the issue remains unresolved. They accuse authorities of negligence and, in particular, blame MLA KP Mohanan for failing to intervene or facilitate a lasting solution.

As Mohanan reached the venue, protesters surrounded him, voicing their frustration. The situation escalated into a heated altercation. Eyewitnesses say the protesters manhandled the MLA, pulling at his shirt and attempting to block his movement. However, Mohanan later downplayed the incident, stating, "It was just an emotional outburst. They pulled my shirt, but there was no physical assault. I have not filed any complaint."

The Kerala Pollution Control Board had earlier intervened in response to local complaints by temporarily halting the operations of Thanal. Despite this action, residents argue that no permanent solution has been offered, and the water contamination continues to affect the health and daily lives of the community.

The protest committee later issued a statement defending the crowd's actions, saying it was a spontaneous emotional reaction rooted in years of frustration. "This is not about politics or personal agendas. It's about a community's right to clean water and a safe environment," a protester said.