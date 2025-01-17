MLA Kiran Singh Deo Re-elected BJP’s Chhattisgarh Unit Chief

Raipur: MLA Kiran Singh Deo was on Friday declared elected unopposed as the Chhattisgarh BJP president for a second term. BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, who oversaw the poll to pick the party’s state unit chief, announced Deo’s election during a programme here at Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, their state office.

Deo, 63, expressed gratitude to the party's national and state leadership, as well as its members, for entrusting him, a worker from the Bastar region, with this responsibility once again. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, his cabinet colleagues and senior party leaders were present at the event.

After the BJP registered a landslide victory in the last Chhattisgarh assembly elections, Deo, a first-time MLA, was appointed the party’s state unit president on December 21, 2023. This is his second term in the post.

The legislator, who represents the Jagdalpur assembly seat in Bastar district and maintains a low profile, belongs to the Kshatriya community – a general category caste.

Before being appointed state unit president, the leader had donned many hats within the party over the last two and a half decades. He is known for his ability to take people along.

Deo started his political journey as the president of the students’ union of the Government PG College in Jagdalpur in 1985-86. In 1998, he became the Bastar district unit vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, BJP’s youth wing, and became the president of the same unit in 2002.

That year, he was elevated to the position of BJP’s Bastar district unit president. Deo then served in various capacities in the BJP’s state unit. In 2009, he was elected as the mayor of the Jagdalpur Municipal Corporation. From 2018 to 2022, he served as the general secretary of the BJP’s state unit.