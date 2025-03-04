MLA Found Spitting Paan Masala Inside Uttar Pradesh Assembly Premises; Speaker Criticises 'Indecent Act'

Lucknow: Almost eight years back in May 2017, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had imposed a ban on chewing paan, gutka and other tobacco products in all government offices in the state. However, it seems the menace is far from over. On Tuesday, before the proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly began, an MLA was found spitting paan masala, inside the premises of the building.

Expressing strong displeasure, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana criticised such 'indiscipline and indecent' behaviour, and urged all legislators to maintain dignity and cleanliness in the House.

As per reports, the Assembly administration informed Speaker Mahana, citing CCTV footage, that several MLAs are coming to the Assembly after consuming paan masala and spitting it at random places. Immediately, Mahana inspected the spot himself and got the stains cleaned. The Speaker termed it a serious breach of the Assembly’s dignity.

Later, addressing the House, Speaker Mahana didn't mince his words while criticising such behaviour. He, however, did not reveal the name of the MLA. "It is not the responsibility of one person to maintain cleanliness and decorum in the Assembly. Responsibility lies with every member present. The video of the incident is available, but it is not my intention to publicly shame any member," he said.

"All Assembly members should take collective responsibility and whenever they see anyone spitting anywhere, they should intervene and stop the person immediately," the Speaker appealed.

Mahana further stated that the person responsible should come forward and accept the mistake, else the matter would be addressed directly. "Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha is a symbol of respect and faith of 25 crore citizens of the state. It is the collective responsibility of all of us to maintain its cleanliness and dignity," he reiterated.

