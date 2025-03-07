ETV Bharat / state

CM Stalin Calls For Unified Action Against Imminent Delimitation In Letter To Other CMs

Stalin warned that the exercise could diminish the influence of states like Tamil Nadu, which have successfully controlled their population in shaping the nation's future.

MK Stalin Writes To Other CMs, Asks Them To Join Committee On Delimitation
Published : Mar 7, 2025, 3:56 PM IST

Updated : Mar 7, 2025, 5:40 PM IST

Chennai: Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has raised concerns over the potential impact of the upcoming delimitation exercise, warning that it could significantly reduce the influence of States that have successfully implemented population control measures.

In a statement, Stalin emphasised that India's democracy is rooted in its federal character, ensuring each State has a rightful voice while maintaining national unity. However, he cautioned that this balance now faces a severe threat, which could permanently weaken the representation of States like Tamil Nadu in national decision-making.

Concerns Over Delimitation and Population-Based Representation

India has conducted delimitation exercises in 1952, 1963, and 1973. However, in 1976, the process was frozen through the 42nd Amendment until the first census after 2000 to encourage population control. The 84th Constitutional Amendment later extended the freeze until after the 2026 Census.

With the 2021 Census delayed Stalin warned that the delimitation process, initially expected after the 2031 Census, could now happen much earlier than anticipated. This acceleration, he stated, leaves little time to safeguard the interests of States that have effectively controlled their population.

"Post-2026, if delimitation is based on the latest population figures, States that prioritised population control and good governance will be unfairly punished with reduced representation in Parliament," Stalin said. He stressed that while he does not oppose delimitation itself, he strongly opposes its "weaponisation" against progressive States.

Potential Impact and Lack of Clarity from Centre

According to Stalin, two possible approaches to delimitation are under consideration: redistributing the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats among States or increasing the total seats beyond 800. In both scenarios, States with controlled population growth risk losing their share of representation if the exercise is based on post-2026 figures.

Despite the issue’s significance, Stalin criticised the Union Government for failing to provide clarity or a concrete commitment. He noted that vague assurances about a "pro-rata" basis for seat allocation lack transparency and do not address concerns about potential loss of representation.

"When the very foundation of our democracy is at stake, can we accept such vague assurances?" Stalin asked, urging for a clear and open dialogue.

All-Party Meeting and Joint Action Committee Proposal

To address the issue, Stalin convened an All-Party Meeting on March 5, 2025, where political parties across the spectrum stood united in demanding a fair delimitation process. As a result, a Joint Action Committee (JAC) is being formed, bringing together Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka from the South, along with West Bengal, Odisha and Punjab.

Stalin has now reached out to leaders of these States, seeking formal consent to join the JAC and requesting each party to nominate a senior representative to coordinate a unified strategy.

Call for Collaborative Action

As an initial step, Stalin proposed an inaugural JAC meeting in Chennai on March 22, 2025, to formulate a collective approach.

"This moment demands leadership and collaboration, rising above political differences to stand up for our collective good," he said. "What is at stake is not an abstract principle, but our States' ability to secure rightful resources, influence key policies, and ensure our economic priorities are addressed."

Stalin concluded by urging leaders to join hands in safeguarding their States' representation in national policymaking and expressed hope for a strong turnout at the March 22 meeting in Chennai.

