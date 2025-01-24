Desperate For Power: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Takes Swipe At New Politicians ‘Aspiring To Become CM’

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief M K Stalin on Friday took a swipe at some politicians for allegedly showing “desperation” to come to power soon after launching their parties. He also slammed them for “creating drama” in the name of working for the people and society’s welfare.

“We started the party in 1949 and entered the election fray only in 1957. However, we see some parties that, soon after their formation, intend to come to power," Stalin said. "Some were saying they would come to power and they would have the next Chief Minister. I don’t want to mention the leader or the party, because I don’t want to give them an identity. I don’t want to mention their names and lower the dignity of this dais,” he said, in an apparent attack on actor-turned-politician Vijay.

Stalin was addressing workers who had left another political party to join the DMK at Anna Arivalayam here on Friday. On the occasion, he presented membership cards to those who joined the DMK to welcome them into the party folds.

“You, who were working in a movement by accepting various responsibilities, realised that the leadership of that movement was not in order and that leaving would be a betrayal not only to us but also to the motherland. You made a very good decision about who you should be with and where you should work and joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. I am happy to see you,” he said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, DMK Student Union President Rajiv Gandhi, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi (ETV Bharat)

The DMK president also slammed the critiques against the party’s ideology, saying that more and more people are joining the party folds due to the work it has been doing. “People join us because others talk badly. Currently, the governor is doing all sorts of unnecessary work. He is speaking against us. He is speaking against the word Dravidian"; he is speaking in favour of Aryan. I am very sad that he is speaking with religion as the centre. But let him speak. That is when our support is increasing,” he said.

“That is why some people are saying to change the governor, but have we ever passed a resolution in the assembly to change the governor? The governor should come to the assembly next year. He should leave without reading the speech, and the people should see that too,” Stalin said.

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah not to change the governor. “Let him stay here. Similarly, those who have come here and are upset that we have trusted them in vain, let them continue to speak. Only if they continue to speak will the people understand clearly. I continue to visit every district every week. I meet everyone on all the routes I take. Seeing all this, I assure you that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will continue to rule,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan also spoke at the same event.