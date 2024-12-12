Tamil Nadu, Kerala Always Supported Each Other: Pinarayi Vijayan Dedicates Periyar Memorial To Nation

Kottayam: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Kerala and Tamil Nadu have always supported each other, establishing a model of cooperative federalism. He said that when rights of states are being encroached upon, such cooperation should be extended among others.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Vijayan inaugurated the Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Library in Vaikom in Kerala on Thursday, marking a significant occasion in the commemoration of the legacy of social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy.

Several key political leaders from both Tamil Nadu and Kerala, underscored the longstanding cooperation between the two states in promoting social justice and equality.

Addressing the event, Stalin highlighted the need for a collective effort to combat societal discrimination. He emphasised that while laws are essential, true change must begin with a shift in individual attitudes. "Not everything can be changed through law, the attitude of individuals must change first," he said, urging states to unite together in the fight against discrimination.

Echoing Stalin's call for unity and cooperation, Vijayan pointed out that Kerala and Tamil Nadu have supported each other in addressing each other's challenges, creating a model of cooperative federalism. He stressed that in an era where states are facing increasing interference in their rights, especially economic autonomy, the need for expanded cooperation among states has never been more crucial.

Renovation of the Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Library, a project initiated by the Tamil Nadu government, is being celebrated as a symbol of this cooperation.

Stalin had allocated Rs 8.14 crore for the restoration work, which began during the centenary celebrations of the Vaikom Satyagraha last year. This initiative aims to preserve the memory of Periyar and his contributions to the struggle for social equality, particularly in the context of the Vaikom Satyagraha.

Stalin also felicitated Kannada writer Devanura Mahadevan, recipient of the Vaikom Award.

As Sree Narayanan is respectfully called Guru by Keralites, EVR is called Periyar by Tamils. Periyar was a person who played an important role in the Satyagraha held for the right of the 'lower castes' to walk along the roads around the Vaikom Mahadeva Temple. Periyar stood by the Leftist ideology.

Periyar and other leaders considered the denial of freedom to walk not as a problem of only the Malayalis but as an issue of the entire country.

On April 13, 1924, Periyar took over the leadership of the Vaikom Satyagraha. With this, several ​​people flocked to Vaikom. On the orders of the Travancore administration, he was arrested and sent to the Arukutty jail. As soon as she learnt about it, his wife Nagamma came to Vaikom. She campaigned about the importance of the Satyagraha by involving women.

Periyar's interventions to raise the minimum age of marriage for woman, the right to choose their own husbands and get divorce were historic. Nagamma was a partner in all such interventions of Periyar. That participation can be seen in Vaikom too.

After Periyar was released from prison from Arukutty, the government ordered him to be exiled. When Periyar violated the order, the Travancore government imprisoned him again.