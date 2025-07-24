ETV Bharat / state

Mizoram University Researchers Discover Two New Bent-toed Gecko Species In Jammu Kashmir And Himachal Pradesh

The discovery of the new species by the MZU professor and his co-researchers has been published in 'Zootaxa' research paper.

New gecko species discovered by Mizoram University researchers
New gecko species discovered by Mizoram University researchers (Zootaxa)
Published : July 24, 2025 at 12:44 PM IST

Hyderabad: A professor from the Zoology Department of Mizoram University (MZU), and his research scholar, along with co-research scholars, have discovered two new species of Cyrtodactylus (bent-toed gecko) in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh recently.

According to Prof H T Lalremsanga of MZU's Zoology Department, the new species was found after studying their DNA and morphological features during herpetological expeditions in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Mizoram Univeristy Professor HT Lalremsanga (C) with his co-researchers
Mizoram Univeristy Professor HT Lalremsanga (C) with his co-researchers (Zootaxa)

The new species were named 'Cyrtodactylus himachalensis' and 'Cyrtodactylus shivalikensis' after their places of origin, he said, adding the findings of the new research were published in the international scientific megajournal, 'Zootaxa', on July 22.

New gecko species discovered by Mizoram University researchers
New gecko species discovered by Mizoram University researchers (Zootaxa)

According to Lalremsanga, so far, around 520 Cyrtodactylus species have been discovered worldwide, of which 52 species are found in India.

The new bent-toed geckos are nocturnal animals that are active at night in secluded forests, which made them very difficult to find, he said..

New gecko species discovered by Mizoram University researchers
New gecko species discovered by Mizoram University researchers (Zootaxa)

The recent intensive and extensive research finally led to the discovery of the new species, and there is a lot to learn about their nature, Lalremsanga added.

Knack For Gecko Discovery

Prof Lalremsanga and his co-researchers seem to have a knack for discovering gecko species. In June 2021, Prof Lalremsanga and his fellow researchers discovered four new species of Cyrtodactylus, two each from Meghalaya and Mizoram. The discoveries were published in the same 'Zootaxa' research paper. According to the research paper, the species from Meghalaya represent the lowland clade whereas the species from Mizoram represent the highland clade within the south of Brahmaputra clade of Indo-Burmese Cyrtodactylus.

