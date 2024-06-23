ETV Bharat / state

Mizoram Seeks Rs 237.6 Crore Assistance From Centre To Address Damage Caused By Cyclone Remal

By PTI

Published : Jun 23, 2024, 7:58 PM IST

Mizoram has asked for monetary assistance amounting to Rs 237.6 crore from the Centre for rehabilitation of people and repair the damages caused by landslides and rain that hit the state in the last week of May as a result of Cyclone Remal.

File photo of rescue ops in the aftermath of cyclone Remal
File photo of rescue ops in the aftermath of cyclone Remal (ANI)

Aizawl: The Mizoram government has requested monetary assistance amounting to Rs 237.6 crore from the Centre for rehabilitation of people and repair the damages caused by landslides and rain that hit the state in the last week of May as a result of Cyclone Remal, state Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister K. Sapdanga said on Sunday.

Sapdanga said Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who is currently in Delhi, on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and detailed the extent of the damage caused by Cyclone Remal and sought financial assistance from the Centre. The recent landslides, rain, and other calamities resulting from the cyclone killed 34 people and caused significant damage to public and private property, Sapdanga added.

During a meeting of an inter-ministerial team representing various Union ministries and state departments in Aizawl on Saturday, Sapdanga highlighted that the damages were far more devastating and widespread than initially predicted. The minister expressed gratitude to the inter-ministerial team for visiting Mizoram to conduct spot verification of the damages caused by the cyclone.

He briefed the central team on the disastrous effects of the cyclone on the state's roads, water supply, electricity, and other critical infrastructure, as well as the damage to ongoing projects. The meeting was chaired by chief secretary Renu Sharma.

