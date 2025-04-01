Mizoram To 'Get' Rail Connectivity By July This Year: Official

Guwahati: Come July, Mizoram capital Aizawl is likely to be on the country’s rail map.

NF Railway officials in Guwahati said that the construction works for the much-awaited railway project are almost complete and efforts are on to inaugurate the railway line by July this year. The 51.35 km long broad gauge railway line will connect Bairabi in Hailakandi district of Assam to Sairang in Mizoram.

“Most of the major works have already been completed and we are trying to get the line operational by July this year. About 97 percent of the works have already been completed and we are working on the final phase of touch-ups,” said a senior official of the NF Railway on Tuesday. The 51.35 km-long railway line has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 8213 crore.

It may be mentioned here that Mizoram's capital, Aizawl is located about 20 km from Sairang. Once Sairang is connected with the railway line, Mizoram's capital Aizawl will have railway connectivity, a long-term demand from the people of Mizoram.

Mizoram rail connectivity (NF Railway)

“The project was initially estimated to cost Rs 6,547 crore but later it rose to Rs 8,213 crore,” the official said, adding that the railway line constructed between Bhairabi and Sairang is no less an engineering marvel. The railway line between Bhairabi to Sairang has 48 tunnels with a combined length of 12.63 km. The longest tunnel among these is 1.87 km. Apart from the tunnels, there are 55 major bridges and 89 minor bridges on the route,” he said.

“We hope to inaugurate the railway line by July 2025. The railway line besides fulfilling the aspiration of the people from Mizoram, will also play a major role in boosting the economic and social development in the hill state,” said the official.

It may be mentioned here that Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has recently shared some videos of the bridges on the Bhairabi-Sairang railway line on his X handle and charted out how the rail connectivity will significantly impact Mizoram.

The NFR official said that the route is divided into four sections: Bairabi-Hortoki, Hortoki-Kawnpui, Kawnpui-Mualkhang, and Mualkhang-Sairang, improving accessibility across the state. “This connectivity is going to be a game changer for Mizoram and will boost trade and tourism, leading to economic growth,” he said.