Mizoram Activist Urges Amit Shah For Measures To Curb Illegal Infiltration From Myanmar

Guwahati: Ahead of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visit to the state, a social activist in Mizoram has appealed to the Union Home Minister to take up with Myanmar and Bangladesh to address the root causes of illegal migration which has raised serious concerns regarding national security, demographic shifts, and strained on local resources in the northeastern state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to embark on a three day visit to northeastern states –Assam and Mizoram from March 14 to March 16. On March 15, Shah is expected to attend a function at Aizawl to shift the Assam Rifles headquarters from Mizoram capital Aizawl to Zokhawsang, located 15 km from the state capital.

Aizawl based social activist, VL Thlamuanpuia, has submitted a memorandum to the Union Home Minister and said that the current situation in Mizoram demands immediate government intervention to maintain law and order, safeguard national security, and protect the interests of Indian citizens.

“The unchecked entry of refugees from Myanmar due to ongoing internal turmoil has led to a surge in undocumented individuals entering the state. This has resulted in significant challenges related to border security, pressure on public resources, and potential security risks,” he said adding that the rising prevalence of cross-border crimes—including human trafficking, illicit drug smuggling, and the alarming trade of explosives—has exacerbated the crisis, posing a severe threat to State public safety and national security.

“Additionally, another pressing issue is the widespread use of fraudulent documents by illegal immigrants. Many undocumented individuals are obtaining fake Indian identification proofs, such as Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other official documents, allowing them to illegally access government services and establish residency,” he said adding that this not only undermines national security but also creates significant risks related to electoral integrity, resource allocation, and law enforcement.