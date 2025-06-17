Miyawaki Forests Bring Hope To Drought-Stricken Anantapur, Barren Plots Get Dense Green Cover

Anantapur: In a region often defined by arid landscapes and persistent drought, a green revolution is quietly taking root. The Miyawaki method of afforestation pioneered in Japan is showing remarkable promise in Anantapur, India’s second-most drought-affected district. Thanks to an ongoing research by Sri Krishnadevaraya University (SKU), this technique is now emerging as a beacon of hope for transforming parched lands into lush green forests.

For decades, Anantapur has battled minimal rainfall, land degradation and thousands of acres lying fallow. While Central and state governments have promoted drip irrigation and major water projects like Hchelsey and Handri-Neeva, the latest breakthrough is arriving through a more natural approach, planting dense forests using the Miyawaki technique.

What is Miyawaki?

Developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki in the 1970s, this method focuses on growing dense forests in small urban or rural plots using a wide variety of native species. It involves intensive soil preparation digging to a depth of two feet, enriching the soil with coconut husk, vermicompost, cow dung and cow urine and planting saplings closely together. When nurtured with drip irrigation and monitored for at least two years, these saplings grow rapidly into self-sustaining forests.

SKU Leads the Way

At SKU’s Botanical Garden in Anantapur city, research on the Miyawaki method began in November 2019, supported by the Andhra Pradesh Greenery and Beautification Corporation. Under the guidance of B Ravi Prasad Rao, head of the Botany department and a core member of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) advisory committee, an acre was divided into 12 plots, each with 128 plants.

Over 152 plant species, including several endangered ones, were used in the project. After five years, more than 80% of the saplings have grown into full-fledged trees. Species such as Ettagog, Kondasamrani, Badisha, Juvvi, Ambubasini, Gumpena, Narepi, Jammi, Kanakachempa, and Palavareni have shown significant growth in height and girth.

Environmental Impact

The most striking result of the study is that the Miyawaki forest has absorbed 100 tons of carbon emissions in just five years. Researchers also found that maintaining optimal spacing between plants and prioritising native species further enhances the forest's resilience and sustainability.

A Scalable Solution

“This method is suitable not only for Anantapur but also for other regions with barren land. I’ve been working on this model for the past five years. Recently, I presented our findings to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at a review meeting in Vijayawada. He expressed keen interest and suggested implementing Miyawaki plantations across the state using local plant varieties," said Rao.

With state-level support and promising data in hand, the Miyawaki method may soon play a pivotal role in re-greening Andhra Pradesh’s driest zones offering both environmental benefits and renewed hope to communities long battered by drought.