Residents Panic After Leopard Spotted Near Miyapur Metro Station In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A leopard was spotted near the Miyapur Metro Station earlier today, causing a stir among residents and construction workers in the area.

Workers who were engaged in construction activities behind the station spotted the wild cat and immediately informed the police. A video recording of the leopard walking on a pile of sand was taken and shared with the authorities, who promptly contacted forest officials to aid in the search.

The police and forest department then launched a joint effort to capture the leopard. In response to the sighting, residents of Chandranayak Tanda and nearby colonies have been warned to stay indoors and exercise caution. The authorities have urged the public not to venture outside unnecessarily until the situation is under control.

"We measured the foot size from the footprints that we found. Leopard's footprints are 7 to 7.5 cm, whereas these footprints were between 3 and 3.5 cm. We have also found droppings of the wild cat," said an official from the forest department.

Leopards have been spotted in areas near Shamshabad Airport and Vikarabad in the past. Forest officials previously captured and relocated them to the Nallamala forests. However, the appearance of a leopard in a rapidly urbanising area like Miyapur has created fear among locals, who are urging authorities to capture the wild animal as soon as possible.