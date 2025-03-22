Mixed Response To Karnataka Bandh Called By Pro-Kannada Groups

Bengaluru: The Karnataka bandh called by pro-Kannada groups to protest the alleged assault on a state-run bus conductor in Belagavi last month for not knowing Marathi evoked mixed response in the state.

In several parts of the state, the pro-Kannada groups took to the streets staging protests and appealed to the shopkeepers to cooperate and extend their support for the cause. But most of the shops remained open as usual. and the bandh had little or no effect on bus and other transport service. In Bengaluru, the activists gathered at the Mysuru Bank circle and raised slogans holding placards. Some activists staged a demonstration at the BMTC and KSRTC bus stand at Majestic in the state capital. The protestors appealed the bus drivers and conductors to support the bandh.

As the agitation intensified, police detained and took away pro-Kannada activists including Vatal Nagaraj and Sara Govindu, who were about to take out a protest march near the Town Hall at Bengaluru. When the police tried to drop off the activists brought in a bus near Freedom Park, a huge high drama ensued. Nagaraj insisted that he would not get down from the bus. "The state government is working to suppress the bandh through the police. In a police state, police hooliganism is going on. But the bandh has been successful across the state," he told reporters at the spot.

In Mandya, pro-Kannada activists took to the streets in support of the bandh. Shops and business establishments were closed since morning in support of the bandh. There was little traffic on the highway. Pro-Kannada organizations held a protest in Sanjay Circle at Mandya. Kannada Sena activists expressed their anger by shouting slogans against MES through a huge bike rally. KSRTC staff also extended moral support to this protest. They demanded that the government take action against those who attacked the Kannada conductor.

In Mysuru, some pro-Kannada activists staged a sit-in protest at the suburban bus stand. Some members of pro-Kannada groups were taken into preventive custody after they attempted to stop a KSRTC bus. In Davangere too, the protesters took to the streets. Bus and other services however functioned as usual in Ballari, Dharawad, Haveri, Gadag, Bagalkote and many other districts.

The bandh in Belagavi was limited to protests. Pro-Kannada activists marched from Belagavi Central Bus Stand to Rani Channamma Circle. During this, they protested on the road and expressed their anger against the MES. They demanded the implementation of the Mahadayi, Kalasa Banduri, and Mekedatu water schemes. The protesters tried to proceed towards the market to shut down the shops that were doing business as usual. However, they were stopped by police personnel who also detained some activists.

In the wake of the bandh, bus services between Karnataka and Maharashtra have been completely suspended, leaving passengers in distress. Bus services to and from Belagavi to Maharashtra have also been stopped.