Mixed Reactions To LG Sinha’s Address: Jammu Kashmir's Statehood, Security, But No Mention Of Article 370

By Amir Tantray & Mohd Ashraf Ganie

Jammu: After a gap of seven years, the budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly commenced with the address of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in the central hall of the House here on Monday.

The highlight of the address was the government's commitment to address the demand for restoration of statehood.

“One of the foremost aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is the restoration of full statehood. My government remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing this legitimate desire of the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. My government recognises the emotional and political significance of statehood for the people and is actively engaging with all stakeholders to facilitate this process in a manner that ensures peace, stability, and progress,” LG said in his address about the restoration of statehood.

The session began with the arrival of LG at 9:58 am when LA Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather welcomed and accompanied him to the dais, where the National Anthem marked the beginning of the session, followed by LG’s address.

The address continued for over one hour and 20 minutes, during which all the members from the treasury, as well as opposition benches, heard it without making any noise except the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) MLA from Langate in Baramullah, Sheikh Khursheed Ahmed, who raised placards demanding justice for Billawar man Makhan Din, who died by suicide allegedly after facing torture by police.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha began his address with remarks “This moment stands as a testament to the strength of our democratic values and the unwavering aspiration of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for peace, progress, and prosperity.”

Though the whole address revolved around the work done in the last few years, a few major points concerning the future included a commitment to restore statehood in a manner that will ensure peace, stability, and progress; the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits back into the valley by ensuring a safe and secure environment; and strengthening panchayat Raj institutions and urban local bodies by holding timely elections.

The national anthem was played again, which marked the end of LG’s address and the first session after half an hour. The session resumed inside the House, where the speaker nominated the panel chairmen, which included National Conference MLA from Eidgah Mubarak Gul, MLA Kulgam Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami, and BJP MLA from Samba Surjit Singh Slathia.

Obituary references were also brought into the house, which included references for former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, former minister Syed Ghulam Hussian Geelani, former MP Rajya Sabha Shamsher Singh Manhas, former MLA Ghulam Hassan Parray, and former MLA Choudhary Paira Singh.

Legislators of various parties presented their tributes to the departed souls while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah spoke in length about his association with Manmohan Singh and a few others.

Maintaining that Dr Singh was a simple man with a big heart and tremendous knowledge, Omar said, “During his last press conference, Manmohan Singh had said that ‘history will judge him very differently.’. Today we realise how big a leader he was who was respected all over the world. Born in undivided India, now in Pakistan, Manmohan Singh, after migrating to India, studied under the street lights and reached the highest level. He carried forward the vision for Jammu and Kashmir, which was started by another former PM, Atal Behari Vajpayee, and former president of Pakistan, Parvez Musharaf.”

“Today, when we are waiting for the Prime Minister to inaugurate the railway line to Kashmir, which will happen soon, it was the efforts and vision of Manmohan Singh. The Jammu-Srinagar national highway, which you heard in the LG’s address as well, was also due to the efforts of Manmohan Singh,” the CM said.

Narrating an incident between him and Manmohan Singh, Omar Abdullah said, “It is for the first time that I am revealing it to anybody. While I was the J&K Chief Minister and Manmohan Singh was PM, I had written a letter to him, and somebody told him that the same thing had been leaked by me in the press. I received a call from him, and he expressed his displeasure about leaking the letter to the press. I responded with the point that it is not the same, and he may check. But if this has happened, I offer apologies. But after 15, I again received a call from him, and he offered apologies when he wrote both things.”

Meanwhile, there was a mixed reaction from MLAs of different political parties at the LG’s address.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra expressed his disappointment with the content of the LG’s address. “Not having mentioned Article 370 is a disappointment for us. We were expecting that there would have been mention of Article 370, J&K prisoners lodged in jails outside, Martyrs Day of July 13, which holds a significant place in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, property attachment has no mention, and every day we see that employees are being terminated from the services under 311, and it doesn’t feature in the address. We believe that such core issues should have been mentioned in the address of a popular government,” Parra said.

“We have raised issues regarding land, liquor, and daily wagers, which also haven’t been mentioned in the address. The LG’s address is passed by the J & K cabinet, and it looks like whatever has been happening in the past five years, the same thing is moving forward. Today also youth are being arrested, properties are being attached, and youth are being shifted to outside jails,” he said.

“If the same thing has to be carried forward, which was happening in LG’s time, it will be an injustice to the mandate given by the people,” the PDP leader said.