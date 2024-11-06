Mithun Chakraborty Booked For 'Provocative' Speech, BJP Cries Vendetta

Kolkata: FIRs have been filed against Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Mithun Chakraborty at the Bowbazar and Bidhannagar South police stations here. However, officials at the Kolkata Police headquarters, Lalbazar, are yet to decide on the exact date of summoning the veteran actor for questioning.

The veteran actor had recently shared the podium with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an event by the state BJP in Kolkata where he addressed party workers. It has been alleged in the FIR that some portions of Chakraborty’s speech were provocative, which could lead to the deterioration of the law and order situation.

A senior officer of Lalbazar, on condition of anonymity, said, "We are not disclosing the name of the person who filed the FIRs against the actor as the matter is under investigation".

The actor was in Kolkata on October 27 where he visited the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre in Salt Lake alongside Shah. The actor is yet to comment on the matter.

The Opposition BJP in West Bengal has reacted sharply to the development. Bengal BJP president and union minister Sukanta Majumdar said, "The failed chief minister has yet again tried to malign and harass the famous actor and senior BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty by using the sycophant police and administration to gain political advantage. Only a few days ago, he was awarded the highest honour in Indian cinema, the Dada Saheb Phalke. Chakraborty is not only a pride of Bengal, he is a luminary of Indian cinema. His contribution to the world of cinema is huge. Yet, the state’s brutal, divisive and failed chief minister has tried to frame him in false accusations only to rise and gain from political rivalry. We condemn this act of vengeance. Our collective protest against Mamata Banerjee’s tyranny will continue".

"Politicians of all hues keep commenting and issuing statements. No one says anything then. Even the police did not lodge any suo motu complaint. Chakraborty has only spoken the minds of Bengal’s people. The party will deal with this malicious campaign against the actor in its way," BJP Rajya Sabha member Samik Bhattacharya said.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Jayprakash Majumdar said the people of Bengal would not tolerate divisive comments from anyone.

"Bengal is not anybody’s ancestral property. Chakraborty may be a renowned actor, but no person with sanity can support what he has said. If someone from the Trinamool exceeds the party's brief, the party censors the person. Mamata Banerjee is very clear on this. If BJP claims to be a party with a difference, let them take action against Chakraborty for his comments," Majumdar said.