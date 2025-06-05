‘Misuse Of Sexual Offence Law’: Kashmir Court Clears Doctor, Co-Accused In Alleged Assault Case

Srinagar: A local court here in Jammu and Kashmir has discharged two men accused of house trespass, wrongful confinement and “outraging modesty” of a woman, observing that the case stemmed from a civil dispute improperly “cast in a criminal mould” and lacked sufficient trial evidence.
The court of 4th Additional Munsiff and Judicial Magistrate First Class Srinagar, presided over by Adnan Manzoor Naqashbandi, on June 4, passed the order in Case No. 1860/2022 involving two men, including a well-known doctor, who were charged under Sections 452, 354, and 342 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The prosecution alleged that on the evening of November 7, 2022, the accused entered the complainant’s rented house in Indra Nagar, assaulted her husband, tore the complainant’s clothes, and locked her husband in a room. An FIR (No. 134/2022) was subsequently registered at Police Station Ram Munshi Bagh.
However, after considering arguments from both the prosecution and the defence, the judicial magistrate found that the allegations lacked corroboration and that the case stemmed from a dispute over a property transaction.
“While criminal law serves to punish wrongdoing, courts are equally duty-bound to ensure that criminal proceedings are not invoked to serve collateral or personal motives, particularly in the context of civil disputes,” the court stated, citing Indian Oil Corporation vs NEPC India Ltd (AIR 2006 SC 2780).
The court emphasised the lack of medical or forensic evidence supporting the complainant’s claims. “There is no medical or forensic evidence on record to support the allegations of physical assault or outrage of modesty. No injury report, medical examination, or forensic analysis has been submitted to corroborate the alleged events,” the magistrate observed.
The court also criticised the police investigation, noting that “the investigation in case FIR No. 134/2022 becomes highly doubtful and sluggish, without placing prima facie material on record in the shape of any medical evidence or the seizure of material evidence at the place of occurrence.”
The court further noted that all witnesses cited by the prosecution were family members of the complainant. “These are interested witnesses whose testimony, while not inadmissible, must be subjected to careful scrutiny,” the court said.
Significantly, the court highlighted a “grave lacuna” in the prosecution's case — the failure to record the complainant’s statement under Section 164(5A) of the CrPC before a magistrate, which is mandatory in cases involving allegations under Section 354 IPC.
Citing precedent from both the Supreme Court and High Courts, the court observed a growing trend of “false invocation” of Section 354 IPC. “The Apex Court and different High Courts... have expressed their anguish at how provisions of Section 354 are falsely invoked at the drop of a hat to express one's displeasure at the conduct of another individual,” the court stated, referencing Dr. Karunakar vs State (Delhi High Court, 2021).
The accused was represented in the court by advocates Seerat Mehraj and Talib Hussain.
“The honourable court has demonstrated exemplary wisdom by upholding the legal principles and discouraging the criminal proceedings which are essentially civil in nature,” said Advocate Seerat.
The defence had argued that the FIR was a retaliatory action after a real estate deal between the accused and the complainant’s husband went sour and that the complaint was aimed at avoiding the return of the advance payment.
The court agreed that the matter appeared to be civil and did not warrant criminal proceedings. “The material on record fails to establish a prima facie case or even a strong suspicion against the accused,” the coram ruled. “The present case appears to be a civil dispute improperly cast in a criminal mould.”
Concluding the order, the court said the accused persons are discharged from all charges framed under Sections 452, 354, and 342 IPC.
