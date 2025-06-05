ETV Bharat / state

‘Misuse Of Sexual Offence Law’: Kashmir Court Clears Doctor, Co-Accused In Alleged Assault Case

Srinagar: A local court here in Jammu and Kashmir has discharged two men accused of house trespass, wrongful confinement and “outraging modesty” of a woman, observing that the case stemmed from a civil dispute improperly “cast in a criminal mould” and lacked sufficient trial evidence.

The court of 4th Additional Munsiff and Judicial Magistrate First Class Srinagar, presided over by Adnan Manzoor Naqashbandi, on June 4, passed the order in Case No. 1860/2022 involving two men, including a well-known doctor, who were charged under Sections 452, 354, and 342 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The prosecution alleged that on the evening of November 7, 2022, the accused entered the complainant’s rented house in Indra Nagar, assaulted her husband, tore the complainant’s clothes, and locked her husband in a room. An FIR (No. 134/2022) was subsequently registered at Police Station Ram Munshi Bagh.

However, after considering arguments from both the prosecution and the defence, the judicial magistrate found that the allegations lacked corroboration and that the case stemmed from a dispute over a property transaction.

“While criminal law serves to punish wrongdoing, courts are equally duty-bound to ensure that criminal proceedings are not invoked to serve collateral or personal motives, particularly in the context of civil disputes,” the court stated, citing Indian Oil Corporation vs NEPC India Ltd (AIR 2006 SC 2780).

The court emphasised the lack of medical or forensic evidence supporting the complainant’s claims. “There is no medical or forensic evidence on record to support the allegations of physical assault or outrage of modesty. No injury report, medical examination, or forensic analysis has been submitted to corroborate the alleged events,” the magistrate observed.

The court also criticised the police investigation, noting that “the investigation in case FIR No. 134/2022 becomes highly doubtful and sluggish, without placing prima facie material on record in the shape of any medical evidence or the seizure of material evidence at the place of occurrence.”

The court further noted that all witnesses cited by the prosecution were family members of the complainant. “These are interested witnesses whose testimony, while not inadmissible, must be subjected to careful scrutiny,” the court said.