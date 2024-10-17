Elephant Death In Train Collision Due To 'Misunderstanding'

Bhubaneswar: A baby elephant was killed in a train collision near Rourkela despite warnings issued to the railway authorities beforehand about movement of a herd in the area. The accident occurred allegedly due to a miscommunication between the railways and the forest department, leading to the collision. Another elephant injured in the accident is currently undergoing treatment at Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar, with no major injuries reported.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Wildlife, Susanta Nanda expressed regret over the incident, stating, “This is most unfortunate as the accident took place despite prior warnings issued to the railways regarding the movement of elephants in the area. The accident seems to be the result of a misunderstanding.” Nanda confirmed that the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) is investigating the circumstances, and the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) is also taking the matter seriously.

Warning Ignored

According to forest department officials, the railway was alerted at 9 a.m. about the presence of elephants crossing near Rourkela. However, despite this warning, the train collided with the baby elephant, resulting in its death. “The team had spotted the elephants earlier, and the railway control room was informed in advance,” said Nanda. He also noted that while the adult elephants managed to escape into the forest, the injured calf was left behind and is now receiving treatment at Nandankanan.

Frequent Elephant Crossings

The herd of elephants involved in the accident had reportedly migrated from Jharkhand, an annual occurrence as they move to graze on paddy fields. “These elephants visit the area every year for food. Unfortunately, this time the accident happened due to a breakdown in communication,” Nanda explained.

Action and Investigation

PCCF Nanda emphasized that strict action will be taken if negligence is found. “This incident is being investigated thoroughly, and if any individual is found responsible, there will be severe consequences,” he stated. The accident has prompted a renewed focus on the safety protocols surrounding elephant crossings in Odisha. With the baby elephant under care, the forest department is also working on rehabilitating it back to the herd once it recovers.

Growing Concern Over Elephant Deaths

Elephant deaths in Odisha continue to be a serious concern, with around 80 elephants dying annually in the state. Between 2011-2022, 141 elephants have died in accidents, including train collisions, while 135 were electrocuted. A number of these deaths have been attributed to human-elephant conflict, electrocution, and accidents involving speeding trains. In the aftermath of the Rourkela incident, wildlife officials are coordinating with railway authorities to ensure such accidents are prevented in the future. Meanwhile, forest personnel have remained on-site, providing food and water to the elephants still in the vicinity of the accident, forest department officials said.