Mission Shakti: Women Cops Arrest Accused After Encounter In Uttar Pradesh
The accused, Anis, was injured during an encounter with women cops and sent to a hospital.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 1:30 PM IST
Baghpat: Women cops of Uttar Pradesh under 'Mission Shakti' apprehended an accused following a shootout on Tuesday night.
The all-women Baghpat police team surrounded the accused, who opened fire on them, prompting in retaliatory firing. During the exchange of fire, the accused was shot in the leg and hospitalised.
According to police, the accused, identified as Anis, resident of Baraut in Baghpat had escaped after shooting his minor sister while she was being taken by the police to a Child Protection Home (CWC). The girl had made a narrow escape. Since then, police were in search of Anis.
A few days ago, Anis's sister had eloped with a youth. The family filed a police complaint after which, cops located the girl and were taking her to the CWC for necessary action when Anis opened fire on her. A video of the incident also went viral on social media.
On Tuesday night, an informant reported that Anis was hiding near Sultanpur Hatana village. Following which, Mission Shakti team, including Sub-Inspector (SI) Ritu Kajal, SI Gayatri Rajput, and constables Shaili Moral and Ritu Yadav, laid a siege.
Upon seeing police, Anis opened fire on the team and during retaliatory fire, he fell on the ground in an injured condition. Police arrested Anis and sent him to the hospital for treatment. A pistol and cartridges were recovered from him.
Officials said there will be no compromise on women's safety under Mission Shakti and action against criminals will continue.
ASP Praveen Singh Chauhan said, "The Mission Shakti team in-charge of Baraut received a tip-off about the accused being present near the bus stand of Sultanpur Hatana village and arrived at the scene, cordoning off the area. The accused sustained a bullet injury on his right leg and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. A pistol and cartridges were recovered from his possession".
The first encounter launched by the women police was in Kushinagar district in October 2023, where they arrested a cattle smuggler, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 and wanted in 12 cases.
