ETV Bharat / state

Mission Shakti: Women Cops Arrest Accused After Encounter In Uttar Pradesh

Baghpat: Women cops of Uttar Pradesh under 'Mission Shakti' apprehended an accused following a shootout on Tuesday night.

The all-women Baghpat police team surrounded the accused, who opened fire on them, prompting in retaliatory firing. During the exchange of fire, the accused was shot in the leg and hospitalised.

According to police, the accused, identified as Anis, resident of Baraut in Baghpat had escaped after shooting his minor sister while she was being taken by the police to a Child Protection Home (CWC). The girl had made a narrow escape. Since then, police were in search of Anis.

A few days ago, Anis's sister had eloped with a youth. The family filed a police complaint after which, cops located the girl and were taking her to the CWC for necessary action when Anis opened fire on her. A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

On Tuesday night, an informant reported that Anis was hiding near Sultanpur Hatana village. Following which, Mission Shakti team, including Sub-Inspector (SI) Ritu Kajal, SI Gayatri Rajput, and constables Shaili Moral and Ritu Yadav, laid a siege.