Crackdown On Opium Cultivation In Jharkhand, Plants Over 400 Acres Destroyed in Palamu

Palamu: The deadline to destroy opium cultivation across Jharkhand has been extended till March 15. The government has started a campaign against opium cultivation involving the state police and locals.

As part of the campaign, cases have been registered against several public representatives and para teachers for cultivating opium in Palamu. Similarly, FIRs have been registered against dozens of people for cultivating opium in ​​Latehar. The maximum number of opium plants have been destroyed in Palamu district. As part of the campaign, opium cultivation on over 400 acres of land has been destroyed in the division which includes 95 acres in Panki, 15 in Chhatrapur and six in Hussainabad. Half a dozen opium cultivators have been arrested in the district till now. Opium cultivation on several acres of land have also been destroyed in Latehar district where FIRs were registered against a para teacher and a sarpanch.

Palamu DIG YS Ramesh said, along with destroying opium plants, instructions have been given issued to police personnel to take strict action against those cultivating it. "Those cultivating opium are being arrested and the entire network is being monitored. Whoever it is, strict action will be taken against those involved in cultivation of opium," he said. Palamu SP Rishma Rameshan said an inter-state campaign is also being run in the district and several cultivators have been arrested.

Apprehending people involved in opium cultivation is a big challenge for the police. Opium cultivation is done in areas, which are far from population and on forest land or GM land.