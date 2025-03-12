ETV Bharat / state

Missing Uttar Pradesh Girl Found Dead In Mustard Field; Police Suspect Murder

The girl went missing while going to get some stuff from her house near the Kandharapur police station area.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 12, 2025, 4:01 PM IST

Azamgarh: A seven-year-old girl who went missing was found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district on Wednesday morning, police said. The girl went missing while going to a shop 200 meters away to get some stuff from her house near the Kandharapur police station area on Tuesday at around 5 pm, they added.

When she did not return home, her father started searching, but there was no trace of her until midnight, police officials said. The father lodged a report of a missing person at the police station, they said.

The next day, on Wednesday morning, her body was found lying in the mustard field. Soon after receiving the information, the police team immediately reached the spot.

According to officials, her father has lodged another complaint, suspecting murder. The police team sent the body for a post-mortem and started the investigation.

It was learnt that the minor was the second among two siblings. The girl's father said that there was a dispute between him and his wife on Saturday. Thereafter, his wife went to her mother's house in Ambedkar Nagar with her daughter and two sons.

The police station in charge, KK Gupta, said, "In the prima facie, it appears to be a murder by strangulation. Clear information will be available only after the post-mortem report comes. A further investigation is underway."

