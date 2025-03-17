ETV Bharat / state

Missing Train While Having Tea, Andhra Pradesh Man Reunites With Family After 22 Years

Kondagori Chukka was made to work without salary for 22 years in Tamil Nadu and could not contact his family members in Andhra Pradesh's Parvathipuram.

Published : Mar 17, 2025, 3:37 PM IST

Parvathipuram: For Kondagori Chukka (60), the desire to have tea at a railway station, cost 22 years of his life and kept him away from his family and hometown. Finally, with the efforts of the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh administration, Chukka was reunited with his daughter and son-in-law and brought back to his hometown in Andhra Pradesh's Parvathipuram on Sunday.

In 2003, Chukka had gone to Tamil Nadu for some work. While returning from Chennai, he had boarded a train to Ramanathapuram. When the train halted at Shivagangai railway station, he alighted from his compartment to have tea at a nearby stall. However, while enjoying tea, his train left the station on time.

Chukka was left stranded at the Shivagangai station without his luggage, money and knowledge of local language. He wandered in the station premises without knowing how to return home or whom to contact. It was then that he was introduced to a native, Annadurai, to arrange a job for him.

Annadurai took Chukka to his garden in Kalaiyar Koil in Krishnankulam in Sivagangai district and engaged him to work here. However, for years he has been working for Annadurai without any salary. During these years, he could not even contact his family.

Meanwhile, the Sivagangai district labour welfare officials conducted special inspections to identify workers who were being treated as slaves. The officials identified Chukka and found that he is a native of Parvathipuram Manyam district in Andhra Pradesh. They contacted Parvathipuram Manyam district collector Shyam Prasad and efforts were launched to reach out to his family.

It was found that Chukka's wife had died around five years ago and his daughter, Dombudora Sayamma's family was residing in Mulakayavalasa of Parvathipuram Mandal .

With the help of the authorities, Chukka's daughter and son-in-law were sent to Tamil Nadu and the reunion took place in the presence of labour department officials. It was an emotional moment for the father-daughter as they kept staring at each other while tears rolled down their cheeks.

Shivagangai district collector Asha Ajit also provided a financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh to Chukka. He was brought back to his hometown Parvathipuram on Sunday. Annadurai, who has been torturing him for so many years, has been arrested by the police.

Parvathipuram Manyam district collector Shyam Prasad said Chukka would be provided a house in collaboration with the Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA) and asked his daughter to take care of her father.

Sayamma, Chukka's daughter thanked the authorities for bringing her father home.

