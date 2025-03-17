ETV Bharat / state

Missing Train While Having Tea, Andhra Pradesh Man Reunites With Family After 22 Years

Parvathipuram: For Kondagori Chukka (60), the desire to have tea at a railway station, cost 22 years of his life and kept him away from his family and hometown. Finally, with the efforts of the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh administration, Chukka was reunited with his daughter and son-in-law and brought back to his hometown in Andhra Pradesh's Parvathipuram on Sunday.

In 2003, Chukka had gone to Tamil Nadu for some work. While returning from Chennai, he had boarded a train to Ramanathapuram. When the train halted at Shivagangai railway station, he alighted from his compartment to have tea at a nearby stall. However, while enjoying tea, his train left the station on time.

Chukka was left stranded at the Shivagangai station without his luggage, money and knowledge of local language. He wandered in the station premises without knowing how to return home or whom to contact. It was then that he was introduced to a native, Annadurai, to arrange a job for him.

Annadurai took Chukka to his garden in Kalaiyar Koil in Krishnankulam in Sivagangai district and engaged him to work here. However, for years he has been working for Annadurai without any salary. During these years, he could not even contact his family.

Meanwhile, the Sivagangai district labour welfare officials conducted special inspections to identify workers who were being treated as slaves. The officials identified Chukka and found that he is a native of Parvathipuram Manyam district in Andhra Pradesh. They contacted Parvathipuram Manyam district collector Shyam Prasad and efforts were launched to reach out to his family.