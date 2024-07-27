ETV Bharat / state

Missing Social Media Influencer Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In Rajasthan's Bikaner

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 27, 2024, 8:09 PM IST

Ishpreet, who had two lakh followers on Instagram, was found dead in a house along with a youth, who was in an unconscious state. A gun was found from the spot. Police said the youth, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, will be interrogated.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Bikaner: A social media influencer, who went missing two days ago, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a house in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Saturday, police said. A youth was also found unconscious at the spot and a gun has been recovered here, they added.

Deceased has been identified as Ishpreet Singh. Her father, Gurdeep Singh has lodged a murder case at Mukta Prasad Nagar police station against a youth, who had been reportedly been pressurising to marry his daughter.

Officer in-charge of Mukta Prasad Nagar police station, Dhirendra Singh said that a case has been registered in this connection and investigations are underway.

According to the family members, the girl had gone missing from the home two days ago and they had searched many places for her. Her body was found from a house in Mukta Prasad Nagar area and a youth was lying in an unconscious state nearby. After which, police were informed.

Dhirendra Singh and his team reached the spot for inspection and took the body into custody. The body was sent for postmortem while the youth was admitted to PBM Hospital for medical attention.

Ishpreet was very active on social media. She was a popular name and had lakhs of followers on Instagram.

"The body has been handed over to her family after post-mortem. The youth, who was found unconscious, is undergoing treatment at PBM Hospital. The case will be revealed after questioning him," an officer said.

