Missing Rajasthan NEET Aspirant Traced in Goa After 24 Days

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 31, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

Updated : May 31, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

Police said that 19-year-old Rajendra Meena from Gangapur district who was preparing for the medical entrance examination NEET and went missing on May 6, has been traced in Madgaon railway station in Goa. The student had texted his parents that he would return after five years after his poor performance in the NEET paper.

Representational image (File)

Kota: A youth from Gangapur city of Rajasthan preparing for the medical entrance examination NEET in coaching hub Kota in Rajasthan who went missing on May 6 has been traced by the police in Goa's Madgaon after 24 days, an official said.

Vigyan Nagar Police Station Officer Satish Chandra Chaudhary said that the missing 19-year-old Rajendra Meena, who came to Kota from Bamanwas of Gangapur district was traced by the police from Madgaon railway station on the basis of CCTV footage.

CI Chaudhary said that Rajendra had broken his SIM in Kota itself and had also sold his mobile and was roaming around with the money earned from this mobile. His father recognized the boy in a CCTV footage which led the police to the youth, the cop said. The CI said that Rajendra used to roam around spending nights sleeping on the train or at the station.

Vigyan Nagar Police Station Officer Satish Chandra Chaudhary said that after his disappearance, Rajendra, who apparently was under stress due to his poor score in the NEET paper, first went to Pune and also went to Vaishno Devi in Jammu and later he reached Goa.

Jagdish Meena, father ofRajendra Meena, who came to Kota from Gangapur district told police that Rajendra had sent him a message on mobile, which read, "I am leaving home, I do not want to study further. Now I will come home only after 5 years. I have everyone's numbers, I will call if I need. I will definitely call once a year.". The message had left the family in distress.

