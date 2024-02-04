Missing Alwar Man Found in Mumbai, Reunited with Family after Two Years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) : A middle-aged missing man was found in the streets of Mumbai and reunited with his family back in Rajasthan's Alwar after a gap of two years, according to police sources. Amit Kumar Saini, 35 years of age, was in a very bad shape when he was found by a police patrol party on the road in Khar.

According to the police, Saini was allegedly mentally imbalanced and he has been missing from his home in Alwar for the past two years. On finding the man wandering on the Khar roads, the patrol party approached him and posed questions about his details. Saini was not responding and did not open his mouth despite questions by the police. Then his bag was checked in which they found some documents and a few details about his family members and home.

Then, the cops took Amit Kumar Saini to the Khar police station and informed the family members back in Alwal about his whereabouts. Saini's brother told the Khar police that he has gone missing since 2022. He used to work as a driver and suddenly disappeared from his hometown without leaving any hint on where was headed. After this, Amit's brother and other family members reached the Khar police station and took him into their custody. He was provided with new clothes.