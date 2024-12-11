Missing Minor Girl's Body Found Buried In Fields In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur; Police Suspect Love Triangle Suicide

Jashpur: The body of a 16-year-old girl who disappeared from her brother-in-law's house five months ago has been found buried in the fields in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur. Police suspect it a case of suicide arising out of a love triangle and have arrested the boyfriend of the deceased.

Superintendent of Police Jashpur, Shashi Mohan Singh said that the body of the girl was recovered on Wednesday from the fields of the arrested youth at the village under Kunkuri police station limits where she had been buried by him along with other co-accused.

Sudden Disappearance

According to SP Shashi Mohan Singh, the girl had gone to her brother-in-law under Duldula police station limits on 5 August this year and was in constant contact with her boyfriend. Police said that the next day on 6 August, the girl suddenly disappeared from her brother-in-law's house, but called her family to say that she was at her friend's house which calmed the family.

Police said that the girl was in a relationship with the arrested youth, who kept her at the outhouse at his farm in the village. Preliminary investigation has revealed that during her stay at the outhouse, the girl came to know that her boyfriend was talking to her ex-girlfriend which left her enraged.

Suicide Due To Love Triangle Gone Wrong?

During police interrogation, the arrested boyfriend told police that the minor ended her life in a fit of rage due to his relationship with his ex-girlfriend. To dispose of the body, the youth along with his relatives buried the body in the paddy fields to evade police probe. According to the police, the youth left for Hyderabad the very next day to live his routine life.

Kidnapping complaint

When the girl did not return home, the family filed a kidnapping complaint in Duldula police station in September. During the subsequent police investigation, the investigators zeroed in on the youth and traced him to Hyderabad from where he was arrested and brought to Jashpur.

Police said that the arrested youth tried to mislead the police initially but on further interrogation revealed the entire matter. On his disclosure, the body of the girl was recovered from the fields while further investigation into the case is going on, police said.